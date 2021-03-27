Inaugural Young Sports Stars Awards a great success





With no Young Sports Stars Awards taking place this year due to Covid-19, The Connaught Telegraph will take a journey through memory, reviewing each of the five award ceremonies that have taken place to date. The first is the inaugural Connaught Telegraph Young Sports Stars Awards 2015. THE very first Connaught Telegraph Young Sports Stars Awards took place on February 5, 2016 at the Breaffy House Hotel. A unique aspect of the ceremony was that it would highlight the contributions of specifically young people participating in their chosen sport, who must be under the age of 23 to be eligible. A total of 21 recipients in 12 different sports disciplines, including table tennis, swimming, boxing, basketball, Gaelic football, soccer, cycling and martial arts, were honored on the evening, which was considered ‘remarkable’ by then Secretary of Sports Michael Ring. , with Mayo so steeped in GAA traditions. He stated: “ It has given a tremendous boost to what is often described as ‘the minority sports’ and it should always be remembered that they put an enormous amount of time and energy into their sport without the same kind of financial support as the bigger sports. to get. Image 1 of 2 Niall Joyce was named the 2015 overall Connaught Telegraph Young Male Sports Star and won the Darragh Doherty Perpetual Cup. He is pictured here with Martin Cosgrove and Ciaran Geraghty from category sponsors Baxter Healthcare and Connaught Telegraph representative Aiden Henry.

Image 2 of 2 The 2015 Connaught Telegraph Young Female Sports Star general was Michaela Walsh. She received the Melissa Patterson Cup from Ciaran Geraghty and Martin Cosgrove from event sponsor Baxter Healthcare.



Previous

The next Close to

“The quotes speak for themselves. Not only are the winners of the provincial and provincial titles, but many of them are national and European champions in their respective codes and regularly compete internationally.” Martin Carney, chairman of the event’s jury, recalled that evening how the county was left behind after the untimely and tragic deaths of two of the best athletes, Darragh Doherty and Melissa Patterson, who received the trophies for the best young man and woman. . athletes are named in their honor. “It is fitting that there are special awards to commemorate the memories of Darragh Doherty and Melissa Patterson who have accomplished more in their short lives than many who have left or who will succeed them. Here we had athletes, achievers and two who, through their contribution to the sport, cemented the reputation of themselves, the community and their country. “For the Doherty and Patterson families, this event is one that is bittersweet and at the same time one where they can proudly recall the contribution Darragh and Melissa have made to the sports carpet in the province.” Swinford-born Michaela Walsh won the Melissa Patterson Perpetual Cup for Outstanding Young Sportswoman, while Niall Joyce won the Darragh Doherty Perpetual Cup for Outstanding Young Sportsman. The other grand prize winner, selected by The Connaught Telegraph readers, was Castlebar martial artist Davitt Neary.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos