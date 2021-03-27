NHL Buzz: Marchand in COVID-19 Protocol for Bruins, Off against Sabers





Welcome to the NHL Buzz. During the 2020-2021 season, NHL.com will provide you with the latest news.

Boston Bruins Brad Marchand was placed on the NHL COVID-19 protocol list on Saturday and was not in the lineup against the Buffalo Sabers. The attacker has not missed a game this season. He has 34 points (12 goals, 22 assists) in 29 games. Trent Frederic will replace Marchand on the top line with Patrice Bergeron and David Pastrnak Browns to the front Jake DeBrusk and Sean Kuraly are also in protocol. Come on Sean Kuraly was placed on the protocol list prior to a 4-1 win against the Buffalo Sabers on March 18. The next day, DeBrusk, Pastrnak and attackers David Krejci and Craig Smith were added to the list, postponing two games (on the Sabers on March 20 and against the New York Islanders on March 23). Krejci, Pastrnak and Smith were removed from protocol on Wednesday. Columbus blue jackets Joonas Korpisalo is from day to day with lower body injuries. The goalkeeper gave up four goals on 33 shots on Thursday in a 4-3 overtime loss against the Carolina Hurricanes. Elvis Merzlikins is expected to start against the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday (3:00 PM ET; FS-D, FS-O, NHL.TV) with Cam Johnson serve as a backup. Korpisalo is 8-10-6 with a 3.02 goals-against-average and .899 save percentage in 25 games (24 starts) this season. Toronto maple leaves Frederik AndersenThe return to the line-up is “not forthcoming,” said coach Sheldon Keefe. The goalkeeper, who last played in a 4-3 loss to the Calgary Flames on March 19, has been eliminated with a lower body injury. He was on the list from day to day. “No real update yet, there should be one,” Keefe said Saturday. “He’s had several studies and different things that he’s looked at. He hasn’t been on the ice, so his return here isn’t imminent, but I expect we’ll have an update on that in the next few days.” Jack Campbell has started the last two games with Michael Hutchinson support. Campbell starts Saturday against the Edmonton Oilers (7 p.m. ET; NHLN, CBC, SN, CITY, TVAS, NHL.TV) with a backup from Hutchinson. Andersen missed four games with a lower body injury from February 22 to March 1 before returning to play seven of the next eight games in Toronto. He said on March 18 that the same lower body injury that caused him to miss those four games still bothered him when he returned. Andersen is 13-8-2 with an average of 2.91 against goals and a serve percentage of 0.897 in 23 games (22 starts) this season. Dave McCarthy







