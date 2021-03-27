Flying Catch seals thrilling final victory for United Women club cricket

CRICKETA flying one-handed grab has secured the Manawat club Women’s Twenty20 title for United thanks to a sisterly double act.

In a thrilling last-over finish, United took a one-run victory over Fryeberg, who appeared to be favorites on their way to the last six balls thanks to a remarkable last-wicket partnership between Jessica Ogden and Joanna Stevens.

Jessica Monk got the ball over for 20th and Freyberg needed seven to overhaul United’s 115-2 at Hokowhitu Park, Palmerston North, on Saturday.

Stevens singled off the first pitch before Ogden snatched a boundary.

DAVID UNWIN / Stuff Phoebe Monk also played with the ball, taking three wickets.

With two runs in four balls, the pressure was on United. Ogden missed a ball that passed down the leg side.

Fourth ball and Ogden fired in the leg side, the timing was certainly good enough to hit the line, only for Jessica Monk’s sister Phoebe to raise her right hand in the air at a square leg to get the catch.

Freyberg’s loss was their second in a final this season. The women’s league split in two and Marist defeated Freyberg to win the pre-Christmas title.

Until Ogden joined Stevens at 66-7 in the 14th of the game, nine batswomen were a side Freyberg never seemed likely.

Courtney Infield showed her class, with some strong offside shots in her 14-ball 22, but wickets fell regularly and United’s bowling and fielding was sharp.

But that changed in the last few overs. United started sending wide and no balls down regularly, and there were a few fumbles in the field, including one that cost a boundary in Abby Treders who was otherwise tidy in 19th place and a dropped catch that could have turned out expensive.

United was solid in their innings, with schoolgirl star Treder looking good again making 43. She and captain Leesa Baker added 64 for the first wicket, but after Treder was fired in the 12th over the run rate never off the ground.

After the game, a jubilant Baker said she thought United was about 10 points short for a good score, which she attributed to Freyberg’s tight bowling.

They were hard to get away with, with Ogden going for less than three times more. Jasmine Odell claimed both wickets.

Baker said she was still sure her team would get home between innings.

When Phoebe launched Monk through the air, Baker initially thought Freyberg still had a wicket in hand, but soon realized otherwise.

Our girls were just ready.

In other games, Marist and Palmerston North Girls High School tied for third place in the playoffs. For the schoolgirls, Central Hinds all-rounder Ashtuti Kumar scored a quick 103 out of 72 balls.

Feilding defeated Dannevirke by 10 points in the playoff for fifth place.

United 115-2 in 20 overs (Abby Treder 43, Lydia Proffit 28 not out, Leesa Baker 22; Jasmine Odell 2-17 / 4, Jessica Ogden 0-11 / 4, Sarah Calkin 0-16 / 4) Freyberg 114-8 in 19.4 overs (Extras 27, Joanna Stevens 24 not out, Courtney Infield 22, Ogden 21; Phoebe Monk 3-18 / 4, Jessica Monk 2-12 / 2.4, Proffit 2-16 / 4) with one point.

Marist 152-2 tied with Girls High 152-5; Feilding 128-1 defeated Dannevirke 118-8.