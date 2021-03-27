Those moves defined a generation of Packers football





I just read that Leonard Fournette is going to sign with the Bucs again, meaning all 22 starting championship team members are back. How many times has something like this happened in the past? To what extent would you attribute the Bucs’ ability to retain the players they have to the appeal of being associated with the legend of Tom Brady. If you put another active QB on that team to replace Brady, will they bring everyone back? It’s rare, especially since teams often spend too much on Super Bowl squad free agents. What’s even more unusual is that both teams that progressed to a championship game keep their rosters intact. The Bucs and Packers have done that, although one team is older and the other is skewed. In 2021 we will see which team will be victorious. Wes, you have written many inspiring and moving articles about the Packers staff and their families. Thanks for all. Are there any insights or seeds of wisdom that have stayed with you that continue to influence how you view life and make decisions gained from your interviews? Thanks for the kind words, Sandy. My goal is to show that everyone is human. It doesn’t matter if you are Aaron Rodgers or Emmanuel Byrd. Every player who has stepped into Packers’ locker room has come a long way to get there and they didn’t do it alone. And when I’m writing a story, I want the subject to be the center of that story, not me. I think writers have lost the plot a bit with the current “Look at Me” media landscape. No, it’s not about you. It was never about you. It was always about the subject and the reader. It’s the Mitchell Henry story. It’s the story of Tyler Lancaster. It’s not Wes Hodkewicz’s story of Mitchell Henry or Tyler Lancaster. I strive to be the invisible guide telling you a story you haven’t heard before. Nicholas from Springfield, MO When I saw Kyler Fackrell sign with the Chargers, I wondered: Which team currently has the most former Packer players on their squad? It could be the Chargers (Bryan Bulaga, Corey Linsley, Jared Cook, and Fack Nation). Yoann from Sainte-Julienne, Quebec / Canada Good morning Insiders. My question is about Marc-Antoine Dequoy. Last year he was considered an underdog with great ability / speed, but he never had a chance to prove anything like many / all of the non-designed rookies. Does Green Bay still have the option to ask him for a visit or join the undrafted rookie sessions this year? Or did Marc-Antoine Dequoy lose his only chance at Green Bay because of the COVID-19 last year and should he now focus solely on playing CFL and maybe get a call? Dequoy signed with the Montreal Alouettes in January, who owned his CFL rights after drafting him in the second round last year. So I don’t think he’s eligible to sign with an NFL team this season. I hope that it works out for Dequoy and that he gets his shot at the NFL. He has a great story. Ken from Boynton Beach, FL Hi Wes, the NFC North Roundtable: how cool was that? I thought it was a cool way to get a perspective from the reporters from the other NFC North team. Thanks for that. It was a lot of fun to watch. I’m glad you liked it. I loved being with everyone, especially after not seeing each other this season or even in Indianapolis in front of the combine. Hopefully it is something we can do again soon. Hi Wes. I am lucky that my favorite team has now drawn a long snapper called Fortunato … What do you say? Hi Micheal. I think you were a big fan of Giogio Tavecchio. How many of your choices have the Sweet Sixteen made? Eight (Zags, Oregon, Michigan, Florida State, Houston, Nova, and Baylor). Jeremy from New Glarus, WI Wes, I just found out you’re an MMA fan, which is great because it’s my other favorite sport. Who is your favorite active hunter and your favorite retired hunter? I have two favorites Ryan Hall and Demian Maia (although Maia is almost retired). My favorite retired fighter is Chael Sonnen.

