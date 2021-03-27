Prep Sports Roundup: Track, Girls Tennis





The following summaries were provided by team coaches and / or representatives of some of them the past few weeks Santa Clarita Valley prep sports action The Signal would like to thank everyone who signed up for helping to publicize the achievements of local athletes. In case both teams submit reports at the same event, the reports are edited to combine them into one summary Guys Rail: Canyon 71, Valencia 61 Girls follow: Canyon 80, Valencia 45 Canyon athlete Austin Hernandez set the bar high in the first track dual meet of the season on Wednesday, with three top-10 performances in the state of California. The Canyon varsity boys narrowly beat Valencia 71-61 in the first league game of the season. Austin Hernandez led all the goalscorers by 20 points and won the high jump with a 6-foot, 6-inch jump, the state’s leading jump so far. He also won the 110 high hurdles in a time of 14.73, the third best time in California, and the 200 in 22.36, the sixth fastest time in California. Distance runners Jayson Velarde, Jacob Brown, Sam Regez and Kyle Stevens swept the distance events for Canyon. Valencia dominated the sprints, won both relays and won the 100 and 400. Trey Suffredini won the 400 and came second in the 200. Cai Morgan won the 100. Canyon was able to beat Valencia with the help of some of the protagonists. Travis Dyson won the shot put and came second in the discus. Hamilton Davis won the pole vault and came third in the triple jump. And freshman Gavin Millhench scored key points in his first track race, taking second place in the triple jump and third in both the long jump and the shot put. Canyon varsity girls beat Valencia 80-45 behind the strength of some talented young runners. Freshman Savannah Holcombe won the 100 high hurdles, 300 hurdles and the high jump. This was the first meeting she had attended any of those events. Freshman Cynthia Herrera won the 1600 and 3200, and came second in the 800. Freshman Cayden Panariello won the 400 and the long jump. Ebony Lubin won the shot put and debate. Valencian speedster Shania Joachim won the 100 and 200 and was part of the winning 4 × 400 relay team. Chris Jackson, Canyon co-head coach Tennis for girls: Saugus 16, Canyon 2Valencia 16, Canyon 0 There was one loss to Saugus on the singles side and one loss on the doubles side in the Saugus-Canyon match. Every Saugus player won at least one set, including substitutes Cadence Dion and Ariane Villanueva. Saugus highlights: Number 1 singles Emily Christensen swept her three sets.

No. 2 singles Julissa Diaz won two of her three sets and lost a close 5-7.

No. Sherry Salonga’s 3 singles swept her three sets.

Number 1 doubles team Baylee Renfro and Chloe Hong won their two sets before being eliminated for Dion and Villanueva.

No. 2 doubles team Natalie Ratzlaff and Brianna Cervantes swept their three sets, including a close tie-breaker. The No. 3 doubles team of Dylan Wright and Riyana Chhabra won two of their three doubles sets. From Canyon tennis coach Rich Bristow: I was happy that we improved from one match to the next. We have an inexperienced team that has shown dedication to getting better and working hard. Bailey Sindle, tennis coach from Saugus Rich Bristow, Canyon tennis coach Come into the Roundup! Attention coaches and team representatives: If you want to include the results of your team in the sports round of The Signals, send the results and notes to[email protected]Add final team scores from games, matches or encounters. Also feel free to record remarkable individual achievements, highlights, etc. In the event that both teams submit reports on the same event, the reports will be edited to combine them into one summary.

