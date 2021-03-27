Sports
Birmingham Brother Rice wins Division 2
Alec Hamady scored the goal of a lifetime for Birmingham Brother Rice in the Division 2 hockey final at the Plymouths USA Arena.
The senior forward hit his own backhand from a rebound by just 6.7 seconds to give the Warriors a 2-1 victory and their sixth state title in school history, and deny Byron Center a perfect season.
The assists came from Peter Rosa and Brett Harris while Rice (15-4) held the puck in the Byron Center blueline after a last-minute showdown.
I can’t really describe it in any way, Hamady said. It’s just an incredible feeling to have. We had a designated play where a man entered the back door and we tried to find him. When we went for it it got blocked. It went off the goalkeeper, the puck came to me. I shot a backhand, hit him (goalkeeper Carson MacKenzie) in the blocker. Magically it came out again and chopped it up a bit with my backhand, last resort, and went right under his blocker.
It was the very first appearance in the Byron Center state final (18-1), reaching the Division 1 semifinals a year ago before the season was cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Looking back, Byron Center coach Taylor Keyworth thought he had made a tactical mistake by not calling a time-out prior to the face-off in the diminishing moments.
My job as the head coach is to lead this team, lead these kids and run this program, said Keyworth, I had my boys there that I wanted. I think they had their boys there that they wanted, and the game is moving fast, but 100 percent I failed my team there in the last 10 seconds because I should have called timeout. I’m going to lose my sleep over that because I don’t know how long. I made a mental mistake there at the end and absolutely should have called time out.
Rice, leading in shots 29-24, broke through the 6:04 scoreless stalemate of the last period when Carson Moilanen poked in a rebound on a shot from Max Brown.
But just 10 seconds later after the faceoff, Bryon Centers Logan Nickolaus made a great individual move to set up Mason Breit for the tying run.
Both teams came flying in the opening period with Byron Center leading 7-6 in shots.
The Bulldogs hit the post twice, one by Nickolaus, the team’s leading points producer, on a shot from the left slot, and the other by defender Trevor Davis from the left point.
The Bulldogs also fought the only power play opportunity of the period when Logan Nickolaus was sent for a cross-check at 12:28 pm after his older brother Luke, a senior, slowly skated to the bench after colliding with a Rice player net Outside. the Byron Center blueline.
In the second period, Byron Center fought two more power plays against Rice and missed two golden opportunities to score. Rice goalie Drake Danou denied sophomore Luke Nickolaus from close range, while Connor Braate couldn’t poke through after a scrum in front of the Warriors’ net.
For Rice, Sam Yono took a long pass and was all alone for an escape, but fired wide. Matthew Herb then hit the right post.
The Warriors, who outwitted Byron Center 14-9 during the period, also successfully killed a penalty to keep the game scoreless after two points.
Hamady, who plans to continue his hockey career after leaving Rice, said this was 100 percent the main goal of his career.
I don’t even remember what happened after the goal, Hamady said. It was just rock hard, the feeling in my body. Incredible.
