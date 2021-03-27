Proud daughter shares memories as parents celebrate their milestone anniversary





John and Peggy dressed up as gnomes for a playful run in Cambridge in the 90s Submitted for publication in Cambridge News A proud daughter growing up in Cambridge shares memories of her parents as they celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary. John and Peggy Sturman met in church, John was in the choir and winked at Peggy, she smiled back, and on Monday, March 26, 1951, they tied the knot. In 1963 they moved from Huntingdon to Cambridge, where their daughter Sue and son Kim attended Roger Ascham School. Sue remembers their time in Cambridge was a busy time, Peggy learned to keep fit and John worked as a plumber before becoming an inspector for Cambridge Water Company. In 1967 Peggy and Sue started a non-profit movement and dance school at Arbury. Sue recalled, “Mum felt that dance should be available to everyone, regardless of family circumstances. “This was a very happy time and all students, regardless of ability, could experience performing on a real stage at The Mumford as they raise money for Charity.” John and Peggy Sturman John supported the dance school, as a taxi driver, music organizer, prop maker and sometimes in comedy songs with other parents and family. Their rendition of Gnomes of Arbury Estate, a musical track composed by Peggy and John, was to be a huge hit. The couple also found the time and loved to nurse children, eventually adopting Melanie into their family. In 1996, the couple retired to Suffolk, where, as they should, they did not embrace slippers and TV, but participated in various activities in the village, including country dancing, table tennis and short tennis. Peggy taught a keepfit class, again assisted by John until they were 90. John and Peggy were unable to play table tennis during the pandemic, but hope to get back to work as soon as possible. Sue added, “Their shared love of gardening ensures that their yard is as beautiful as ever. They have been a team through sad and happy times.” Messages of love and congratulations were shared on Sue’s Facebook page. After speaking to them on the phone, Sue said, “They were celebrating together at home, but they can’t wait to be reunited with the family again soon. They were also happy to receive a card from the Queen.” The Cambridge News covers areas including, but not limited to, Ely, Newmarket, Haverhill and the city of Cambridge in Cambridgeshire.

