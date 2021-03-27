Bryan Abreu slated for a pen role

Astros fans probably have some degree of familiarity with Bryan Abreu. He played in each of the last two big league-seasons, a total of 12 innings over 11 appearances, while collecting an 1.50 ERA. That’s a great way to avoid runs, especially for a pitcher who made his first big league-appearances, and Abreu supported it with 16 strikeouts. Coupled with the fact that his gear is elite quality, the numbers might suggest it would be a slam dunk for a big league role going into this season, but until recently it didn’t seem to be the case.

The reason for Astros’s reluctance to force Abreu to have a high degree of leverage is a simple, and common one: he hasn’t shown the necessary command and control to consistently succeed at the big league level. Even while scoring strikeouts in his taste of the majors, he missed the plate just as often, running out 10 batters in his 12 innings of work. This has been a problem for him throughout his professional career, although the hope was that over time and experience he would be able to locate better.

Such hopes are not unfounded – although Abreu has always struggled with walks and lost places, there is no glaring underlying cause. He’s incredibly flexible and athletic, which usually helps pitchers command their equipment, and his delivery is far from complicated. The problems have arisen as a result of mechanical inconsistencies and overthrow, more than anything else, and those are usually better to fix than a violent episode or a stiff body.

However, progress is limited. While there has been some progress since Abreus’s early days in rookie ball, when he was rarely able to hit the broad side of the barn, he still has issues with pitch to pitch consistency as this pertains to both his location and the shape of his breaking stuff. . These songs were on full display in 2020, when Abreu ran 7 in just 3 and 1 3 Major league frames, seemingly allowing only one run by the grace of God.

While our last look at Abreu before 2021 was particularly ugly, the extenuating circumstances made it tempting to give the young right-wing a mulligan. In a normal season, he would have been given a runway in Triple-A to tune in, let alone the pandemic’s potential impact on players’ mental play. Many had expected to get that opportunity to tune it this year, with new Triple-A affiliate Sugar Land, but the release of Steve Cishek and Abreus’ spring performance resulted in his roster for the Opening Day roster , confirmed by the Chronicles Chandler Rome.

Considering the difference in compensation between Abreu and Cishek, it is fair to wonder what Astros’s motivations are for taking this step. Cishek, while awful in 2020, was light out in the spring, making his release look like a cost-cutting move (he would make north of $ 2 million this season). The more charitable opinion is that the Astros were so excited about Abreus’s perceived progress this spring that they felt he deserved the job, and that’s not quite a bizarre suggestion. Abreu, while still a bit wobbly, put on a very strong show in Florida, completing 7 and 1 3 innings prior to today while we struckout 6 batters against only 1 walk.

There is still work to be done for Abreu to reach his potential ceiling as the consistency issues regarding location and shape are still there, although seemingly more subdued this spring, but it is certainly true that his performance raises eyebrows . He was particularly sharp in a 3-inning performance against the Mets on March 22, in which he didn’t allow a single baserunner while striking out four and landing some absolutely vicious smashing balls:

We still haven’t really seen him put his entire arsenal to full use, including two different breaking heights at different speeds, and his fastball still isn’t as effective as it should actually be given the raw juice on the pitch, but it seems repeat better and lose less places badly. He’s probably going to be an adventure in 2021, especially in the early days, but he gives the bullpen extra power and another arm that can go multiple innings (he’s from a starter background and has thrown at least two innings in each of his spring appearances). While Cishek would have been the higher floor option, Abreu has the chance to be the more dynamic weapon at a lower cost, making the decision a risky but high upward move.