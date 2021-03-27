Friday Highlights: Sprinkle, Brown Lifts Monticello Football in Dramatic Win | Sport

In Football

Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 41, Tri-County 7 Kaden Feagin rushed for three touchdowns in the first half and host Knights used a strong defensive effort to pull away for the Lincoln Prairie Conference victory. Feagin, a sophomore who recently picked up a bid from Illinois, scored on runs of 36, 50 and 9 yards in the first two quarters. He added an 80-yard punt return for a third quarter score for ALAH (1-1) against the Titans (0-1).

Bismarck-Henning / Rossville-Alvin 48, Westville 7Host Blue Devils led 28-0 at half-time and met little resistance in the second half on their way to a victory at the Vermilion Valley Conference. Dawson Dodd went 6 of 8 for 158 passing yards and three touchdowns to carry the BHRA (1-1). Brody Sexton finished with 138 rushing yards on 11 carries and one score, while adding a 71-yard touchdown reception. Mason Hackman also contributed in the passing game with three receptions for 40 yards and two touchdowns.

Cumberland 12, Arcola 0The Purple Riders gave the visiting Pirates two touchdowns for the second quarter and lost their season opener in LPC action. Arcola quarterback Handsome Jones went 11 of 22 for 98 passing yards, but threw an interception. Jed Jones chipped in 42 rushing yards on 11 carries for the Purple Riders (0-1), with Beau Edwards bring in seven receipts for 80 meters.

Dwight 30, Iroquois West 16 Auston Miller flew 70 yards and a touchdown, but the visiting Raiders (0-2) couldn’t slow down their Sangamon Valley Conference foe. IW quarterback Ty pankey and receiver Aidan Tilstra came together on a touchdown pass, Trystyn shank composed 124 kick return yards and both Gabriel Alvarez. Placeholder image and John Ahlden recorded 10 tackles.

Heyworth 20, Cerro Gordo / Bement 16The visiting Broncos (1-1) fell short in a non-conference battle.

Mt. Zion 44, Mahomet-Seymour 34A high-scoring Apollo Conference affair went against the visiting Bulldogs (0-2), who fell behind 20-6 in the first quarter and never fully recovered. MS quarterback Roasting Finch had a great outing with his legs, rushed for 189 yards and four touchdowns. Finch also found Dream Eagle for 10 completes totaling 92 yards, and Skyler Yancy added another 189 ground yards and a touchdown for the Bulldogs.

Milford / Cissna Park 66, Blue Ridge 8The Bearcats pitched to an 8-Man Association victory at home, building a 52-0 lead at half time and not giving up. Milford / Cissna Park (2-0) put together a 574 meter foul, with Trey Totheroh completing 7 of 10 passes for 170 yards and three touchdowns to go along with 145 rushing yards on six carries and three touchdowns. Angel Salinas Added 113 rush yards on seven carries and two scores. Cuda Cline rushed for 80 yards on eight carriers for Blue Ridge (0-2).

Monticello 19, Prairie Central 15A 16-yard touchdown pass from Joey Sprinkle to Chris Brown with four seconds to go, the visiting wise men propelled a dramatic victory at the Illini Prairie Conference. In a showdown with two state-ranked teams, Prairie Central advanced 15-12 on a 6-yard touchdown run from Connor Casner with 1:07 left in the fourth quarter. But that was more than enough time for Monticello (2-0) to rally. Sprinkle finished 9th out of 21 for 126 passing yards and three touchdowns to go along with 46 rushing yards on 11 carriers. Brown led Monticello by 61 yards on two catches. Casner produced a game-high 103 rushing yards on 14 carries and Kaden King chipped in 57 rushing yards on 22 carriers for Prairie Central (0-1).

Oakwood 66, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 14A dynamic attack brought Oakwood to his second impressive win in a row and a win in the VVC opener, spoiling the veteran coach Stan Wienke‘s debut with G-RF. Brevin Wells completed 12 of 21 passes for 265 yards and four touchdowns to four different receivers to ignite the comets (2-0). Gifts Clouse rushed for 116 yards and two touchdowns to go along with a 55-yard touchdown reception. Josh Young (three receptions for 95 meters) and Brady Howard (three catches for 82 yards) also hauled in a touchdown catch while Dalton Hobick chipped in 95 rushing yards and two touchdowns, including one on an interception return. Tanner Pichon and Griffin Trees each led Oakwood’s defense with six tackles apiece.

Thomas More 42, Flanagan-Cornell / Woodland 16The visiting Sabers (2-0) produced the first 34 points of their 8-Man Association South game and only allowed a touchdown in the fourth quarter. STMs Adonai Bumba Rushed 18 times for 162 yards and two touchdowns while quarterback Justen Green registered a 12-of-20 passing line for 201 yards and two scores. Dawson Magrini added a 24-yard interception return for a touchdown.

Villa Grove / Heritage 18, Argenta-Oreana 0The visiting Blue Devils relied on a stifling defense to shutout and take their first win of the season. VG / H (1-1) kept AO (0-2) just 55 yards from aggregate offense in the LPC game, with Luke Zimmerman recording 10 tackles, including three for loss. Keatan Junglas 1 1/2 pockets added for VG / H. A touchdown pass of 28 feet from Blake Smith to Carson Howard just before half time gave the Blue Devils a 6-0 lead before tacking on a 5-yard touchdown run from Jack Benschneider and a 2-yard touchdown run of Tyler Wilson in the third quarter. Benschneider led VG / H with 54 rushing yards on 10 carriers, while Smith completed 3 of 9 passes for 68 yards. Howard caught two of those passes for 60 yards. Connor Durham rushed for 49 yards on 14 carriers to pass AO.

Watseka 48, Walther Christian 0Host Warriors allowed only 106 yards of offense, shot to a 42-0 lead at half time and cruised to a non-conference victory. Drew Wittenborn appeared for Watseka (2-0) by completing 20 of 24 passes for 324 yards and five touchdowns. Brayden Haines caught six passes for 85 yards and three TDs while Hunter Meyer (four receptions for 99 meters), Braiden Walwer (three receptions for 88 meters) and Ethan LaBelle (seven catches for 74 yards) were also the main targets for Watseka. Conner Curry rushed to a game-high 86 yards on 10 carriers to help get the Warriors to the ground.

In boys’ football

Arthur Christian School 3, Danville First Baptist 2The Conquering Riders had a home win behind goals from Cole Gabriels Jaden Mast and Hunter CampbellGabriels also provided two assists for ACS (4-3).

Thomas More 2, Bloomington Central Catholic 2The visiting Sabers were leading 1-0 at halftime, but were unable to win the Illini Prairie Conference in their second tie of the week. Cooper Hannagan scored both goals for STM (4-0-2), with Martin Mondala providing two assists.

In volleyball

Lincoln 2, Clinton 0. The Maroons were unable to save a non-conference match, with the host Railsplitters ruling 12/25, 25-19. Kianna Easton had six murders and Marlee Fatheree made eight digs for Clinton (1-2).