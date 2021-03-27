Duke falls short at Clemson, 4-1





Next game: at Clemson 3/28/2021 | 16.00 hours ACCN CLEMSON, SC After four runs in the first two innings, the 11th-ranked Duke softball-team was unable to overcome No. 20 Clemson’s early lead when the Blue Devils fell 4-1 at McWhorter Stadium on Saturday-afternoon. The 4-1 setback was the Blue Devils’ second defeat of the season (26-2, 14-2 ACC) and the first in the circle for seniors Peyton St. George (11-1). Clemson improved to 21-4 and 13-4 when Valerie Cagle took the victory (13-3). Senior Jameson Lot and sophomores Gisele Tapia led Duke to the record as each garnered a pair of hits, including a double and a triple, respectively. Kavel scored the lone run for the Blue Devils on an RBI-single in the middle of classmate Rachel Crabtree Junior Caroline Jacobsen doubled in the first inning and joined Crabtree on base, who was hit by a pitch, but two groundouts ended Duke’s early scoring opportunity. Clemson used a one and two run homerun to jump forward 2-0 in the bottom half of the frame. Tapia led off the second inning with her second triple of the 2021 season, ripping a shot to the right, but the next three Blue Devils went down in order. In the next half inning, the Tigers took a 4-0 lead on a two-run double. Kavel sent the 10th double of her senior year to the right in the middle in the fifth and was brought home on a single by Crabtree to narrow Clemson’s lead to 4-1. Junior Leave Davis and Tapia singled in the sixth, but Duke would leave its last two baserunners of the game. St. George threw six complete innings in which she gave up four runs and three walks while striking out seven batters. With seven K’s, she surpassed her single-season strikeout record of 96 in 2018, as she now owns 98 this season. Duke looks set to bounce back tomorrow and win the series as the Blue Devils and Tigers close the weekend at 4pm. The showdown on Sunday will be broadcast on ACC Network. #Good week

