The changing contours of cricket





Off the field and beyond, the game has become unrecognizable from what it was three or four decades ago



I can’t think of a game that has changed as much in the last three or four decades as the game of cricket. The radio comments (television was a long way away) of Anant Setalvad, Pearson Surita, Suresh Saraiya, Tony Cozier, Henry Blofeld and Richie Benaud still ring fresh in my memory. I remember that even a quarter of a century was hailed as a milestone by an Indian batsman those days, and a six by a Salim Durrani or a Tiger Pataudi was received with overwhelming applause, for those days were rare. I still remember the excitement that Eknath Solkars’ sixer gave me, even when the entire Indian team was bundled by the English in the summer of 1974 for just 42 runs. The white flannel pants and full shirts, the nature of the fields, or the kind of stumps, shoes, pads, gloves, bats and balls of the time, may seem antediluvian to today’s cricketer. Physical fitness had nowhere taken on the importance it has today! Think about an Indian batsman, devoid of any of the protective gear available to modern batsmen and conditioned on a diet of spin and flat pitches, taking on bowlers at the pace of Lillee, Thompson, Hadlee or the formidable quicks of West Indies. The commercialization of cricket, which began perhaps with the Kerry Packer series in the late 1970s, was viewed with suspicion and even disdain by most purists. The arrival of T20, the IPL and the gravitational shift from the center of power from cricket to India, with the Board of Control for Cricket in India becoming one of the world’s richest sports bodies, the colored clothes, the logos and the brands, the day-night matches , the sponsors and the money, the advancement of the technology, the cameras, the Decision Review System, the rise of trainers and sports psychologists, the democratization of the game and the rise of young cricketers from the remote plains and places of India. by a fierce will to make it, have made this game almost unrecognizable from what it was! The languid grace of a straight drive past the bowler, or the classic run of a fast bowler to deliver his deadly inswingers and outswingers with deadly accuracy, or the deceit and skill of a slow left or right arm spinner can still be there, but these seem to have been largely overshadowed by 360 degree batsmen who can play the ramp shot and switch hits at will, fast bowlers who can slow bouncers and cutters, knuckle balls and toe crushing yorkers, spinners who can confuse and confuse batsmen with bokra’s and the carrombal and fielders who can defy the laws of gravity when picking catches while in the air. The fact that the game has changed over the years is something axiomatic. The purist may not like a ramp shot or a switch hit, but today’s crew-cut, gum-chewing cricketer could tell him it’s getting him and the team running and well, could there be anything against that? [email protected]

