Vanderbilt football will play its first spring crimmage on Saturday – The Vanderbilt Hustler

Vanderbilt football’s fifth practice of the spring was extra special for players, who finally got the chance to test what they learned under freshman head coach Clark Lea in a full-contact scrimmage.

Lea had players wear jerseys with no numbers and only their name on the back. The helmets also did not bear the Vanderbilt Star V logo. During spring training, Lea ensures that his players get the right to wear their numbers and represent Vanderbilt.

Perhaps the biggest name on the team is sophomore quarterback Ken Seals. Seals started all nine games last season and set a Vanderbilt freshman record with 1,928 passing yards.

Lea and offensive coordinator David Raih alternated the quarterbacks often, indicating that the job may not be Seals just because he was the starter under former head coach Derek Mason last season.

Seals played in five series and was then succeeded by second quarterback Mike Wright and senior Jeremy Moussa with four series each. Senior walk-on quarterback Jack Bowen also ran the offense for two series.

They all want to be leaders, Lea said of his quarterbacks. They all have to grow and mature within the attack, and that means command in the group, command of the schedule and the timing and rhythm of the game.

All four quarterbacks benefited from the return of three offensive linemen who are opting out of the 2020 season. Cole Clemens, Bryce Bailey and Jonathan Stewart are back with the team this season, bringing experience to an offensive line that started many sophomores last season due to depth issues .

The attack line paved the way for a few big runs from all three running backs. Senior JaVeon Marlow was the star of the day with four runs over 20 yards. Marlow joined in on the attack of the first team for most of the game.

Sophomores running back Rocko Griffin and junior ReMahn Davis, who had been transferred to Vanderbilt from Temple, each found the end zone. Griffins’ touchdown came from a transfer from Seals, and he ran through the center of defense to score. Late in the scrimmage, Davis had a more than 40-yard touchdown run, swinging through the front seven to break free on the outside.

I saw toughness, but even more than the runs that broke, it was the first try and the churning through contact to set up a second-and-on schedule, Lea said. We have a difficult group. It’s a good bunch of guys, and we’re hoping to add some depth by the time fall arrives.

Lea estimated that he only installed about 25% of his plans on both sides of the ball.

We just hit the third down, and really a lot of the third down defenses are the first and second down transfers, Lea said. Well built into the third down package as we go. We didn’t do any redzone, so those were all basefield stuff in terms of installation.

Even with so little of the attack installed, Vanderbilt scored five touchdowns. In addition to the hasty touchdowns, Wright took a quarterback goalkeeper to the end zone after he found the edge.

The seals threw a nice pass to sophomore wide receiver Will Sheppard in the back corner of the end zone. On the final heat of the day, Wright threw a touchdown pass in a tight window to senior wide receiver Cam Johnson in the corner of the end zone.

The defense tightened up after a few big runs too soon. Senior defender Malik Langham had the game of the day for defense, recovering a fumble in a failed transfer from Moussa to Davis.

The front seven were able to put pressure on all four quarterbacks and earn a sack in most series, although a sack only needed to touch the quarterbacks wearing contactless jerseys.

Lea loved seeing the competitiveness of his defense, which got a few red zone stops.

Early on, the first few drives entered the tight red zone, Lea said. I saw a defense that fought for every blade of grass. We can build on that level of competitiveness.

Leas Defense is a 4-2-5 scheme to bring faster athletes into play. Lea was introduced to the plan as an assistant coach at Bowling Green, and he used the packages at Notre Dame when he was the 2018-2020 defensive coordinator.

It’s just going to be such a spatial game and because of the college field space and the hashes, you need someone who can cover the ground, Lea said of the 4-2-5 defense. That’s where a lot of the big games take place in the field space. There are also a lot of windows in coverage, so you like length.

In general, Lea was satisfied with the performance of the teams.

It’s nice for me to take a step back and see football in the big picture to help in the situation on both sides of the ball, Lea said. We have a lot ahead of us. We have a lot of excitement. We also have a lot of setbacks ahead.