No. 2 women’s tennis wipes No. 27 rice, 4-0





Austin, Texas The University of Texas women’s tennis team recorded a 4-0 victory against No. 27 Rice (11-3) at the Texas Tennis Center on Saturday afternoon. The Longhorns rose to 15-1 in dual-match play this year to record their ninth win of the season against a ranked opponent. The UT has now booked 10 sweeps in the first 15 victories this year. The Longhorns improved to 70-11 (.864) in dual-match singles and 32-5 (.865) in dual-match doubles this season. Texas took a 1-0 lead by winning the doubles game for the 15th time in the first 16 games this year. Equal at 4-4 on court 3, Rice’s duo Victoria Smirnova and Anna Bowtell won back-to-back matches to end a 6-4 victory against freshmen Peyton Stearns and senior Marta Perez Mur The number 10-ranked pair of freshmen Kylie Collins and Lulu Sun broke a 3-3 draw by winning three consecutive games and claimed a 6-3 win on court 1 against Diae El Jardi and Maria Budin. Collins and Sun improved to 11-1 in doubles this spring with two games to win their ninth consecutive game. The No. 80 ranked duo of seniors Fernanda Labraña and Anna Turati got the colon by rallying for a 7-5 victory on lane 2 over Michaela Haet and Linda Huang. Labraña and Turati came out of a 3-0 deficit by winning three consecutive games to tie the match at 3-3. With a tie set of 5-5, Labraña and Turati held on to service and then Haet and Huang broke to end the win. Texas took to the next level in the singles field, registering a trio of straight-set wins to seal victory in the dual match. No. 26 Turati recorded a dominant 6-0, 6-0 victory on court 2 against Bowtell and improved to 12-2 in dual-match singles this season. Labraña followed with an impressive 6-0, 6-2 win on court 5 over Budin and advanced to 15-2 overall in singles, including a 7-1 in dual-match play. Freshmen Malaika Rapolu closed Saturday’s action with a 6-3, 6-2 win on court 6 against El Jardi and improved to 15-2 overall in singles, including an 8-1 record in dual-match action. The remaining three singles matches with No. 31 Stearns on track 1, No. 90 Sun on track 3 and No. 49 Collins on track 4 were stopped as soon as Rapolu took her victory. Texas had a 1-0 set lead in all three remaining singles games when play was interrupted. UT returns to action when No. 7 hosts Baylor in a Big 12 Conference showdown on Sunday, March 28. The first service is scheduled at noon Central at the Texas Tennis Center. # 2 Texas 4, # 27 Rice 0 Singles Order of Arrival (4, 5, 6) # 31 Peyton Stearns (UT) vs. Michaela Haet (Rice), 7-6 (8-6), 1-1, unfinished # 26 Anna Turati (UT) def. Anna Bowtell (Rice), 6-0, 6-0 # 90 Lulu Sun (UT) vs. Anastasia Smirnova (Rice), 6-3, 4-2, unfinished # 49 Kylie Collins (FROM) vs. # 63 Linda Huang (Rice), 6-2, 5-3, unfinished Fernanda Labraña (UT) def. Maria Budin (rice), 6-0, 6-2 Malaika Rapolu (UT) def. Diae El Jardi (rice), 6-3, 6-2 Double Order of Arrival (3, 1, 2) # 10 Kylie Collins Lulu Sun (UT) def. Diae El Jardi / Maria Budin (rice), 6-3 # 80 Fernanda Labraña / Anna Turati (UT) def. Michaela Haet / Linda Huang (rice), 7-5 Victoria Smirnova / Anna Bowtell (Rice) def. Peyton Stearns Marta Perez Mur (UT), 6-4







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos