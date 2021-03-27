The IOC has the opportunity to reduce the length of future Olympic gravy trains

We all know that Tokyo 2020 will be very different from any other Olympic Games in recent history.

But one well-known aspect will remain: the International Olympic Committee (IOC) gravy train will carry along, albeit with slightly fewer passengers than at previous Games.

The IOC announced late last night that only those with “essential and operational roles” will receive accreditation for Tokyo 2020, a sensible step in a COVID-19 era and which officials close to the organization claim could increase the number of attendees to the Games. Reduce. with more than 1,500.

According to the IOC, its members – all 103 – fall under this definition and will, unsurprisingly, receive their usual pass for the event and the $ 450 (326/380) per day (or $ 900/652/762 for Executive Board members) that belongs to it.

If every member attended Tokyo 2020 from the opening ceremony to the closing ceremony – however unlikely – the IOC would cost at least $ 842,000 (611,000 / 713,000) in daily fees alone. That figure doesn’t include travel or lodging, which the IOC is good at, and they have the option of staying longer.

The main role of an IOC member at the Games is to represent the organization, a task some have done better than others at the recent Olympics, doing IOC business, schmoozing world leaders and awarding a few medals. It’s hard to argue that the IOC is getting its money’s worth.

The number of accredited officials for Tokyo 2020 has been reduced by the IOC Getty Images

I must emphasize that this criticism does not apply to every Member and that not all daily subsistence allowances are wasted. After all, there are studious, dedicated and passionate sports officials among the IOC cohort.

Yet it is not difficult to find opposing examples. At the last Olympics, the 2018 Winter Games in Pyeongchang, colleagues told stories of a member who spent almost the entire event in the lobby of the IOC hotel while running his own private company. For the good of the sport, indeed.

The IOC insists that membership meets this “essential” criterion as it is “the ultimate decision-making body,” but you have to go back to June 2019 to find an example of making an actual decision instead of something already has been approved to be stamped by the Board of Directors – the vote to award the 2026 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games to Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo.

Given the strict rules that all participants and attendees must adhere to, coupled with the fact that they must leave their partners at home, it would come as no surprise if a significant number of IOC members refuse to travel to the Games. For others, the decision may not be in their hands depending on the COVID-19 situation in their respective countries.

Of course there will be people who still love to fly to Tokyo, stay within the confines of the IOC hotel, put their money in their pocket and return home, but COVID-19 can make even members in that group think twice to go.

IOC members are accredited for Tokyo 2020 as the organization claims to play a vital role in the Getty Images Games

World leaders can also make a decision in this regard. Some might argue that it is ‘essential’ for them to be there, but it would be a good idea to see, for example, US President Joe Biden, who has marketed himself as a man of the people, to attend a sporting event. fly the airport. other side of the world while large parts of the country are facing a wave of COVID-19 cases?

The more presidents and prime ministers reject, the less diplomatic consequences for their Japanese hosts.

The tightening of accreditation rules, usually loose for everyone except those in the media, is the right move for Tokyo 2020.

Often there are far too many people accredited to the Games, many of whom have hardly any false connection with the event itself and are there alone for a fun and fun time.

Perhaps Tokyo 2020 will allow the IOC to review its host program and other arrangements it uses during the Games, with a view to another reduction in Beijing 2022, Paris 2024 and beyond.

More likely, the Olympic gravy train will return to full speed once the tracks are smooth enough to do so.

ITTF is in crisis as leadership conflicts increase

This week saw the latest episode of a crisis at the top of a long-standing Olympic International Federation.

The Executive Committee of the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF), if you believe that a statement published on the governing body’s website has essentially issued a vote of no confidence against President Thomas Weikert amid his dispute with Deputy President Khalil Al- Mohannadi.

In short, Al-Mohannadi was removed from office by Weikert in February. Weikert said agreement on strategic goals and mutual trust are the preconditions for effective cooperation between the president and the deputy, “but said” this unit no longer existed and that led to my decision. “

The Qatari’s resignation, reinstated by the Executive Committee, came amid allegations that he violated ITTF rules for using his own private company to do business with the likes of Joola, a leading table tennis manufacturer. Al-Mohannadi has denied any wrongdoing and has retaliated with his own legal letter.

ITTF Chairman Thomas Weikert, left, is embroiled in an argument with fellow member of Getty Images leadership

The development was far from surprising. Al-Mohannadi and Weikert have been at odds for over a year, both public and private.

As is often the case in sports politics, it all has to do with elections. Al-Mohannadi remains frustrated that Weikert is running for a second full four-year term, renouncing an initial pledge to step down this year, and relations between the two have since deteriorated.

The Qatari ran for the top job in 2017 before retiring to support Weikert, seemingly on the condition that the German return the favor in 2021 to allow him to become president.

We have seen many bitter campaigns in recent years, but few could match the level of hostility when both Weikert and Al-Mohannadi are on the ballot for the September 18 elections.