Trevor Bauer hosts the bullied 11-year-old boy at Dodgers match

The Dodgers fell to Cleveland 9-2 Saturday at Camelback Ranch, ending 11-10-5 in Cactus League play.

PUT A SMILE ON HIS FACE: On March 11, an Arizona mom named Megan Aronson posted on Twitter that her 11-year-old son Kanon was bullied and had asked the internet to send him birthday wishes. Dodgers-pitcher Trevor Bauer saw the post and invited the Aronson family to a Saturday game, presenting Kanon with a personalized sweater and sign it like this: It’s cool to be different! Be yourself! Said Bauer: That’s a story I identify with. That was all my childhood. I hated going to school. I’ve felt miserable for 17 years of my life. Aronsons’ original post got 45,000 comments and 221,000 likes as of Saturday.

AND IN THE GAME: Bauer had some fun with his former Cleveland teammates and partially challenged Jose Ramirez by telling him which pitch would come. He walked Ramirez on 11 pitches in the first inning and raised his hands as a prize fighter after striking out Ramirez in the sixth. The 11-pitch walk contributed to a first inning in which Bauer made 33 pitches, retired the side and was removed. He returned for the second inning and threw a total of 5 2/3 innings, giving up four runs (three earned) on 90 pitches. He also hit Cy Young winner Shane Bieber once, knowing that there would be a fastball and grounded out. Totals from Bauers’ spring: one at bat, one swing, one out. At the mound, he posted a 4.24 earned-run average in 23 1/3 innings, with six walks and 28 strikeouts. How much stock does Bauer put in the spring statistics? None, he said.

EXTRA BASE: The Dodgers rotation for the opening series starting Thursday in Colorado, in order: Clayton Kershaw, Bauer, Walker Buehler and Julio Urias. That would line up Buehler to kick off the April 9 home opener and the World Series Championship celebration. Manager Dave Roberts said reliever Corey Knebel was bruised when he was hit by a comebacker on Friday, but would have to return to the Freeway Series. Roberts confirmed that relievers Brusdar Graterol and Joe Kelly, neither of whom appeared in a Cactus League game, would begin the season on the injured list.

NEXT ONE: David Price and the Dodgers will face the Angels at Angel Stadium at 6 p.m. on Sunday. TV: SportsNet LA. Radio: AM 570.