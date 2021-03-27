Australia is a very beautiful country, known for its attractions such as the Great Barrier Reef and Bondi Beach. They also have a very successful cricket team and both the men and women have won multiple silverware in the past. Their home dominance has been an integral part of this. Hence, in this article we will explore the top 10 best cricket fields in Australia.

To put it in context, the last two Cricket World Cups Australia has won were both at home. Michael Clarke’s side won the 2015 World Cup and Meg Lanning’s side won the 2020 Cricket World Cup. The fans are usually behind the team in numbers, regardless of the stadium. But which cricket grounds are the best Down Under you should consider visiting, with the 2021/22 Ashes approaching?

10. North Sydney Oval

The North Sydney Ovalis, like many other cricket venues in Australia, a multipurpose ground used for rugby league, football and cricket. It is located in Sydney, New South Wales. It was first used for cricket in 1867 and has a seating capacity of 16,000. The North Sydney Oval is home to the New South Wales Blues, First Class Cricket Team. The ground is also home to ODIs and T20Is for women.

The North Sydney Oval is number 10 on our list of the top 10 best cricket grounds in Australia.

9. Allan Border Field

The Allan Border Field is located in Brisbane, Queensland. Australia’s elite cricket academy has been on the ground since 2004. The venue has a seating capacity of 6,500 and is home to both ODI and T20I women’s cricket. It has played a number of “A” tournaments games prior to their international matches against Australia.

8. Carrara Stadium

The Carrara Stadium, also known as the Metricon Stadium, is located in Queensland, Australia. Despite being occasionally used for cricket, its primary purpose is to host matches for the Australian Football League. It can seat up to 40,000 people for concerts, up to 25,000 for AFL and up to 21,000 for cricket. The Australian cricket team, the Brisbane Heat and the Melbourne stars all use the venue as their home base.

7. Manuka Oval Canberra

The Manuka Oval in Canberra can accommodate up to 16,000 spectators in total, seating 13,550 and 12,000 for cricket. Sydney Thunder uses the stadium for their games in both the BBL and the WBBL. Both the men and the women also use it for international cricket.

Canberra is Australia’s capital and is known for its nature reserves and beautiful mountain ranges. It was called one of Lonely Planet’s top cities to visit in 2018 and that’s why we recommend giving it a try on your next visit to Down Under! The Manuka Oval ranks number seven on our list of the top 10 best cricket grounds in Australia.

6. Bellerive oval Hobart

The Bellerive Oval, also known as the Bludstone Arena, is a sports venue in Hobart, Tasmania. It has a capacity of 19,500 and is home to the Australian cricket team, the Hobart Hurricanes in the BBL and WBBL for both men and women respectively. The stadium is perhaps best known for Adam Gilchrist’s Test against Pakistan debut, in which he scored a sublime century helping Australia to an incredible victory, chasing more than 350 in the fourth innings of the game.

5. Optus Stadium Perth

Perth’s Optus Stadium is the newest venue on this list, and it replaced the Old Western Australian Cricket Association, traditionally known for its pace and resilience. It has an estimated capacity of between 60,000 and 65,000. Perth Scorchers use this venue as their home stadium in the men’s and women’s BBL and WBBL respectively. Both sides have been very successful using this location in the T20 competition.

Perth’s Optus Stadium ranks number five on our list of Australia’s 10 best cricket grounds.

4. Adelaide oval

The Adelaide Oval is located in South Australia. It has a seating capacity of 55,317. It hosts cricket, Australian Rules Football and rugby league. The highest crowd attained at the stadium was for the day-night test between England and Australia in the 2017/18 Ashes Series. Ricky Ponting has scored the most runs at the Adelaide Oval with 1743 and Shane Warne has picked up the most wickets with 56. The Adelaide Oval is a beautiful stadium, especially for day and night games, with the sunset overlooking the ground. It will be a great view.

Our expert tip is to visit the Sir Donald Bradman Museum while in Adelaide Oval as that would make for a great day out!

Brisbane Cricket Ground

The Brisbane Cricket Ground or The Gabba is a sports venue in Queensland, Australia. It has a total capacity of 42,000 or 36,000 for cricket and 37,478 for AFL. The Gabba is a fort for the Australian men’s cricket team, after losing its first location in over 30 years to India in January 2021. They have lost only nine of the fifty-five Test matches played on the ground. It is also the home of the Brisbane Heat in both the BBL and WBBL.

Sydney Cricket Ground

The Sydney Cricket Ground is a sports stadium in Sydney, Australia. It has a capacity of 48,601 visitors. It is the home of the Sydney Sixers in the Big Bash League and the Women’s Big Bash League. Sydney is a picturesque cricket ground, with the Member’s Pavilion and large light towers overlooking the stadium. It usually hosts the final Test of the Australian Cricket Summer, traditionally. England hopes to have regained the Ashes Down Under by the time they reach Sydney in 2021/22, or at least have this game as the decider.

1. Melbourne Cricket Ground

The MCG or the Melbourne Cricket Ground is the oldest cricket ground in the world, where the very first test match between England and Australia took place in March 1877. It has hosted 113 test matches, the second highest ever, only after Lords (139). The Melbourne Cricket Ground has a seating capacity of 100,024, making it the largest cricket stadium in Australia.

It is known for hosting the traditional Boxing Day Test in the Australian Cricket calendar. This is an iconic event, where the stadium is usually full. Our expert advice is to put The MCG on your bucket list if you ever travel to Australia. Melbourne itself is a vibrant city and there is much to see and do. It is a multipurpose stadium used for AFL and cricket. Due to its size, history and popularity, the Melbourne Cricket Ground is number one on our list of the best cricket grounds in Australia.

