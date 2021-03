Will C. Wood High Football Team Takes First League Win – The Reporter

When two high flying fouls are square, no line is safe. Will C. Wood’s football team found out, but held off the Rodriguez Mustangs at Rodriguez High for a 46-32 victory in the Monticello Empire League action. Wood, now 1-1 in MEL game, led 25-8 at the half. But Rodriguez stormed back to close in one score before two late Wildcat touchdowns to put the game aside. “They (the Mustangs) have a pretty talented quarterback and a bunch of receivers,” said Wood head coach Kirk Anderson. “So they fought back in the game and made it interesting.” But the Wildcats never panicked during Rodriguez’s furious comeback. “I thought the kids could handle the setback well and that we’re not really flinching,” said Anderson. “We just reacted and were able to get a few more scores late in the game. So that was good to see. ” Wood collected 213 yards on the ground – 103 of those on eight carries from Keyon Grayer, who scored three touchdowns and had a 44-yard run. He also had a 78 meter reception. Quarterback Ken Tilford broke off a run of 34 yards and scored a touchdown. He also went 4-for-5 for 188 yards and a TD. “Ken played well,” said Anderson. “He was extremely efficient.” Krishna Clay, who also plays varsity basketball, used his hoops skills to palm a ball – this time a soccer ball – while making a spectacular one-handed jumping grab in the end zone for a touchdown. “I thought we were playing well,” said Anderson. “Their defense is quite risky, highly rewarded. So they made some plays. But with their plan, they were also prone to explosive plays. Steven Luken had a 25-yard run, Tilford had a 34-yard run, Grayer had a 78-yard catch and a 44-yard run. Rodriguez brought a lot of blitzes. They’ve certainly played a few times, but we’ve been able to take advantage of some of their aggression to get some big plays on offense. ” Anderson praised Devin Copta-Vaughan and Josiah Flores for leading the defense, which came with four interceptions – two by Copta-Vaughan, one by Flores and one by Dominic Barnett. “I thought our secondary player was playing really well, given the number of times they threw the ball,” said Anderson. “Our pass defense played with a lot of discipline. The defensive coaching staff built a solid plan and the players executed the plan well. ” The score Will C. Wood 46, Rodriguez 32 Next game: Armijo in Wood, Friday, 7.30pm

