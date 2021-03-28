Women’s tennis rolls past Stetson, 7-0

Next game: Tulane 3/31/2021 | 10 hours

FORT MYERS, Fla. The FGCU women’s tennis team (4-4, 2-1 ASUN) won convincingly on Saturday-afternoon when the Eagles dominated Stetson (6-6, 1-2 ASUN) with a final score of 7-0.

“The ladies fought very hard today,” said head coach Courtney Vernon “It started in doubles with some close matches. Ida and Sofia really got on lane two, while Emma and Maja got it on lane one, so that gave us some good momentum to get into singles. played with a lot of energy, passion, and never giving up. Stetson is a good team, we always know it will be a tough game against them. We are very grateful for the result today and we will continue to work. “

Maja Ornberg (Kil, Sweden / De la Gardiegymnasiet, Lidkoping) and Emma Bardet (Vichy, France / Long Beach State) claimed the top track in the doubles, resulting in a 6-3 win to get the Eagles going. Court three was in a fierce fight, but on court two, Sofia Perez (Alajuela, Costa Rica / Florida Virtual School) and Ida Ferding (Vastera, Sweden / Akademi Bastad Gymnasium) fought back from a 4-5 deficit to come out on top, 7-5, giving FGCU the double point.

From there, momentum stayed on the Green and Blue side, with Bardet taking the first triumph in singles on court No. 2 (6-0, 6-1). Moments later, Alba Retortillo (Leon, Spain / La Anunciata) made it 3-0 to FGCU and claimed a 6-1, 6-3 victory on lane No. 6. The deciding point came on lane No. 3 as Fanny Norin (Stockholm, Sweden / Thoren Business School) brought in a 6-2, 6-3 win to make it a 4-0 FGCU.

Ferding and Perez continued to roll in singles, as they each drove in two sets. Ferding finished first on track No. 5 (6-3, 6-4) while Perez advanced to her first win of the year, claiming a 6-3, 6-2 win on track No. 4. On the top track, Ornberg claimed her first set, 6-2, but fought back in her second set to make it a 5-5 tie before walking away with a 7-5 win in the second set to end the match.

Next one

FGCU will stay home Wednesday at 10am and host Tulane (9-7) for its last non-conference match.

Singles competition

1. ORNBERG, Maja (FGCU) def. Gabriel, Anais (STET) 6-2, 7-5

2. BARDET, Emma (FGCU) def. Ashirova, Danel (STET) 6-0, 6-1

3. NORIN, Fanny (FGCU) def. Kubicz, Katie (STET) 6-2, 6-3

4. PEREZ, Sofia (FGCU) def. Milner, Brooke (STET) 6-3, 6-2

5. FERDING, Ida (FGCU) def. Cohen, Noa (STET) 6-3, 6-4

6. Retortillo Alba (FGCU) def. Foster, Elodie (STET) 6-1, 6-3

Doubles competition

1. ORNBERG, Maja / BARDET, Emma (FGCU) beats. Ashirova, Danel / Foster, Elodie (STET) 6-3

2. PEREZ, Sofia / FERDING, Ida (FGCU) def. Kubicz, Katie / Milner, Brooke (STET) 7-5

3. RAMALLE, Lourdes / RETORTILLO, Alba (FGCU) vs. Cohen, Noa / Gabriel, Anais (STET) 5-5, unfinished

Order of finishing: Double (1,2); Singles (2,6,3,5,4,1)

ASUN standards

South division

Place Team ONE SUN All in all 1. North Florida 2-0 10-6 2. FGCU 2-1 4-4 3. Stetson 1-2 6-6 4. Kennesaw State 0-2 5-8

North Division

Place Team ONE SUN All in all 1. Freedom 2-0 12-4 2. Lipscomb 1-1 6-7 3. North Alabama 1-1 5-9 4. Bellarmine 0-2 0-12

Recent results (Saturday March 27)

Marshall def. Freedom, 4-3.

Upcoming matches (Sunday, March 28)

Liberty @ Bellarmine (10am)

North Alabama @ Lipscomb (5:00 p.m.)

