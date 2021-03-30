Fans burst out with video of 12-year-old ‘switch-hitter’

Teodor Davidov can hit forehand with both hands. Image: Twitter

The tennis world is in awe of a viral video of 12-year-old Teodor Davidov, who doesn’t seem to have a backhand in his arsenal.

And that’s simply because he doesn’t need it.

‘DO NOT GIVE UP’: Ash Barty’s comeback baffles former number 1 in the world rankings

‘NO BLISS’: Serena Williams’ candid confession about marriage

The youngster has two fore hands: one he uses with his right hand and the other with his left hand.

Davidov serves left-handed, but when the ball is hit to his natural backhand, he simply switches rackets between hands and hits a right-handed forehand.

Video of the remarkable performance recently went viral after Davidov played at a junior tennis tournament in the US.

It’s great to have two on hand and hit them both, said tennis expert Blair Henley.

Being a true switch hitter on the * serve * is the next level. He’s in the (under) 12s ?!

Australian great Paul McNamee said: I’ve always felt like this is the next development in tennis … with two King (Nadal) forehand.

“Imagine looking at Rafas on both sides from the front … too good.

Coach and analyst Brad Gilbert called the skill huge, while AFL reporter Mark Stevens wrote, The Future.

Video of Davidov in action has been viewed more than 320,000 times on Twitter.

To have two on hand and hit them both is great. Being a true switch hitter on the * serve * is the next level. He’s in his 12’s ?! https://t.co/aKaGE27sbe Blair Henley (@BlairHenley) March 28, 2021

I’ve always felt like this is the next development in tennis … having two King forehandes … imagine facing Rafas forehand on both sides … too good Paul McNamee (@PaulFMcNamee) March 29, 2021

Switch-hitting not unprecedented in professional tennis

Story continues

Veteran tennis writer Christopher Clarey said Davidov reminded him of Yevgeniya Kulikovskaya, who he says is the last all-forehand player to make it to a grand slam tournament.

Kulikovskaya made it as high as World No. 91 and won eight titles on the ITF tour.

The Russian has also won four WTA-level doubles titles with her switch-hit ability.

I feel like a horse in the circus run and people watch you do things Kulikovskaya told it New York Times in 2003.

Sometimes I go crazy because people come to see me and point their finger at me: look! Look! See how she plays!

I understand it’s different, and people will respond, but sometimes I just can’t stand it.

Michael De Jong, the former coach of two-time grand slam winner Mary Pierce, said about Kuikovskaya: Two forehands is the dream.

click here to sign up for our newsletter for the latest and most recent stories from Australia and around the world.