Sports
Fans burst out with video of 12-year-old ‘switch-hitter’
The tennis world is in awe of a viral video of 12-year-old Teodor Davidov, who doesn’t seem to have a backhand in his arsenal.
And that’s simply because he doesn’t need it.
‘DO NOT GIVE UP’: Ash Barty’s comeback baffles former number 1 in the world rankings
‘NO BLISS’: Serena Williams’ candid confession about marriage
The youngster has two fore hands: one he uses with his right hand and the other with his left hand.
Davidov serves left-handed, but when the ball is hit to his natural backhand, he simply switches rackets between hands and hits a right-handed forehand.
Video of the remarkable performance recently went viral after Davidov played at a junior tennis tournament in the US.
It’s great to have two on hand and hit them both, said tennis expert Blair Henley.
Being a true switch hitter on the * serve * is the next level. He’s in the (under) 12s ?!
Australian great Paul McNamee said: I’ve always felt like this is the next development in tennis … with two King (Nadal) forehand.
“Imagine looking at Rafas on both sides from the front … too good.
Coach and analyst Brad Gilbert called the skill huge, while AFL reporter Mark Stevens wrote, The Future.
Video of Davidov in action has been viewed more than 320,000 times on Twitter.
To have two on hand and hit them both is great. Being a true switch hitter on the * serve * is the next level. He’s in his 12’s ?! https://t.co/aKaGE27sbe
Blair Henley (@BlairHenley) March 28, 2021
I’ve always felt like this is the next development in tennis … having two King forehandes … imagine facing Rafas forehand on both sides … too good
Paul McNamee (@PaulFMcNamee) March 29, 2021
Switch-hitting not unprecedented in professional tennis
Veteran tennis writer Christopher Clarey said Davidov reminded him of Yevgeniya Kulikovskaya, who he says is the last all-forehand player to make it to a grand slam tournament.
Kulikovskaya made it as high as World No. 91 and won eight titles on the ITF tour.
The Russian has also won four WTA-level doubles titles with her switch-hit ability.
I feel like a horse in the circus run and people watch you do things Kulikovskaya told it New York Times in 2003.
Sometimes I go crazy because people come to see me and point their finger at me: look! Look! See how she plays!
I understand it’s different, and people will respond, but sometimes I just can’t stand it.
Michael De Jong, the former coach of two-time grand slam winner Mary Pierce, said about Kuikovskaya: Two forehands is the dream.
click here to sign up for our newsletter for the latest and most recent stories from Australia and around the world.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]