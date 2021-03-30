Jackson Hallum – Twin Cities of St. Thomas Academy

Trent Eigner has a bar that players can clear to determine when they are an elite skater.

It’s when you can basically do on skates what you can do on your feet, said the St. Thomas Academy coach.

It’s a bar that few can erase. But Cadet’s senior forward Jackson Hallum hovers over it. He is majestic on blades.

In the change of direction and the stops and starts, not only are they done at high speed, Eigner said, but it’s almost beautiful to watch because it’s so effortless.

Eigner has coached a number of high-end players in his coaching career, including NHLers such as Ryan Poehling. His staff have also worked with many greats.

Still, Hallum is still one of, if not the, most athletic hockey player we’ve ever coached.

That skating prowess with his speed and smoothness has helped make Hallum a third-round design pick of the Las Vegas Knights, why he helped take the cadets to another Class 2A state tournament this week, and why Hallum won the 2021 Pioneer Press. East is. Metro Boys Hockey Player of the Year.

It’s nice to see in terms of the things he can do. It’s fun, Eigner said. If you’re a fan of hockey, and you appreciate great skating, not even great, like great skating, that’s nice to see.

Hallum thinks his speed came from his mother. You may remember her as Shelia Haugh, a state champion at Rosemount who achieved All-American status with Drake.

She was definitely the speed in the family, he said.

His father, Robert Hallum, played Division I basketball in Iowa. Athletics are in our genes. Hallum realized at an early age that this would be an advantage on the ice.

I was always working on it and building on my legs, I got a good foundation, he said. That’s how I became so fast and I learned to skate so well.

Given the COVID-19 protocols, watching high school hockey games this season hasn’t been easy. But those who could get a treat.

People who got a chance to see him in person, be it a text message or a comment or whatever, Eigner said, they can’t believe the way (number of) 15 skates.

That said, Eigner said speed is a gift and a curse. It’s not like hockey is a sprint of 100 meters, a kind of race to the finish. You have to make plays for yourself and for others on the ice. There were times when Hallum, a gifted stick handler, would likely make an unnecessary move when he could have just blown past a defender.

But Hallum noted that high school defenders now know who he is. It’s hard to miss a Michigan commitment and an NHL conscript in the third round. They give the front massive cushions, careful not to be beaten. Hallum tries to use those holes to find his teammates whenever possible.

Hallum has 17 goals and 24 assists this season for the St. Thomas Academy, which will take on the best seed Eden Prairie in the quarter-finals of the Class 2A at 6:00 pm in St. Paul.

Yes, he can fly around the ice, but Eigner is used to that. What has impressed the coach, as well as Hallum’s teammates, is the way the senior changed his game when it mattered most this season.

There were the Cadets 6-5 overtime victory over Hill-Murray this season, as well as the St. Thomas Academys running through the sectional tournament. In either case, Hallum wasn’t just this hyper-skilled player. He was physical. He was gritty. The forward noted that there were challenges to being this intended player this season.

Everyone’s trying to hit you and get under your skin and trip you up, all those things that come with it, Hallum said. But it’s not about me, it’s about winning the team, and that’s all that matters now. Winning will help you further, so that’s all that matters.

And hell does everything it can to do it.

I just feel like it’s kind of a leadership issue. I can say guys should hit (someone), but if I don’t, what kind of leader am I? Hallum said. I’m going to try to lead by example and always use my body when I can. Being physical is something I have to take to higher levels, in Michigan and even beyond Vegas. I think when I’m taken out or overshadowed by a team, I like to use my body because it’s something I can do. I can’t always score goals or always play, but I can always use my body and have an impact that way. That’s how I think I’m using my physical part of my game a lot more now.

For him, that might not be the coolest thing because he tends to want the puck on his stick, he tends to want to make plays, Eigner said. I think it’s some of the other things that are probably cooler for us to watch him finish his game, besides he’s always the fastest guy on the ice.

FINALISTS

Cam Boche, Senior Forward, Lakeville South: The centerpiece of one of the state’s top lines, Boche has 24 goals and 28 assists for the state tournament-bound Cougars.

Luke Levandowski, Senior Forward, Rosemount: Speedster scored 22 goals for the Irish. Dedicated to Wisconsin.

Kade Nielsen, Senior Forward, Burnsville: Finished with 30 goals and 20 assists. Played a part in 70 percent of Blazes’s goals this season.

Joe Palodichuk, Senior Defender, Hill-Murray: Wisconsin’s bet leads Hill-Murrays’ formidable defense, while also posting nine goals and 24 assists.

Alex Timmons, Senior Goalkeeper, Gentry Academy: Senior went into the net 11-0 this season, saving 91 percent of shots for one of the favorites of the Class A state tournament.