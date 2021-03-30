Top table tennis players in Bangladesh of all time

Some Bengali table tennis players.
Besides cricket and football, there are many big stars in other sports. They have shone silently in their own field. Here we’ll talk about those big stars of a small game, table tennis. Most of the time, table tennis players don’t get highlights like other big games. But they are silently representing Bangladesh in international arenas.
We have listed the best Bengali table tennis players of all time. In creating this list, we considered both retired and current players.
Zobera Rahman Linu
Zobera Rahman Linu is considered the queen of table tennis in Bangladesh. She dominated the women’s table tennis department for more than twenty years. This athlete has taken himself to a unique height and spread the name of Bangladesh in the world. In addition, Linu won the National Championship 18 times, leading her to the Guinness Book of the World record.
Linu started her national career at the age of 12 in 1977 when she became the national champion. She then won the championship 16 times from 1979 to 2011. In addition, in 1988, 92 and 96 she also won table tennis three times in the matches of Bangladesh.
Due to her outstanding performance and contribution to table tennis, Zobera Rahman Linu has won many awards during his career. She has won more than 150 table tennis championships from different countries.
Despite receiving so many awards at the national and international levels, she couldn’t take advantage of her vast experience with the Bangladesh National Table Tennis Federation.
Manash Chowdhury
Manash Chowdhury can easily earn the title ‘Allrounder’ because of his versatility. Manash once dominated in table tennis. In addition, he is a singer, and professionally a doctor. Manash is like three in one.
Even at the age of 43, he made a storm on the table tennis table. Although the game is addictive for Manash, he couldn’t take TT as a profession. And this is not possible in Bangladesh reality. He developed his career as a dentist.
Manash became familiar with the TT at the age of 12 when his father gave him a table tennis bat from the stadium. In 1990 he took part in the first national championship for juniors and became champion in 1991. So far he is five times national champion and four times second.
He also shone the name of Bangladesh and won the bronze in the SA Games. Bangladesh won bronze in SAARC ASEAN TT, and Manas was also on that team. He played five times in the World Cup and the World Championship TT.
Manas has also brought international success to the country. Won the bronze in the SA Games. Bangladesh won bronze in SAARC ASEAN TT; Manas was also on that team. He played five times in the World Cup and the World Championship TT.
Mahbub Billah
In addition to Manash Chowdhury, Mahbub Billah has also dominated table tennis for the past 11 years. Mahbub is a lawyer who learned tennis from Narail at a very young age. He won the national championship five times. Mahbub Billah also competed in the Tennis World Championship three times, but failed to whine champions.
Mahbub later formed a couple with his wife Rumi and played mixed doubles for Biman, Answer and the national team since 2002.
Moumita Alam Rumi
School teacher Rumi has been a great player under his husband, Mahbub Billah. She recently won the double crown in National Senior Table Tennis. She has become a champion in girls’ singles and doubles.
However, Rumi has been playing with her husband as a couple for a long time and has won several mixed doubles.
Sonom Sultana Soma
Soma won the national championship five times in his career. Soma set a new record after winning her last national championship title in 2017. She returned to the TT after three years when she gave birth to his son. She has worked really hard to improve her performance.
Soma is still active and her most recent victory was the Federation Cup Ranking Table Tennis in 2020. She won the Federation Cup ranking title by beating Nawrin Sultana Mahi.
Mostafa Billah
Mostafa Billah is the only Bengali table tennis player to hold a table tennis diploma from the National Institute of Sports in Patiala, which he obtained in 2002-2003. Mostafa started his professional career in 1991 and led the Bangladesh table tennis team at the South Asian Games in 2010. In addition, he won the national championship in 2005. Mostafa Billah is currently a table tennis coach of BKSP.
Other Notable Players
Aside from the legendary players we’ve mentioned above, there are some other young players portraying a great prospect. Other players include Mufradul Khayer Hamza shojib, Rocky, Saleha, Sadia Rahman Mou, Akhi Akter Synthi, and more. These players will shortly represent Bangladesh.
Final words
Table tennis in Bangladesh is growing silently, but is not getting enough attention from the government and other private organizations. However, the tennis federations of Bangladesh have already taken some necessary steps to improve the situation. For example, they hired an Indian coach for a short time to teach seven table tennis enthusiasts.
In addition, a few players were also sent to India for further improvements. The Federation also plans to host several local championships. The newly elected secretary general of the table tennis federation in Bangladesh wants to spread the TT at school level. And so he will create players from school level.
