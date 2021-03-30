The IU run of the women’s basketball tournament ends with a 66-53 loss against Arizona in Elite Eight





When the clock ran out during the women’s IU basketball season, senior guard Ali Patberg wiped away tears as she walked off the court for possibly the last time in her college career. IU’s magical run through the NCAA tournament ended Monday night in the Elite Eight at the Alamodome in San Antonio when it fell to the University of Arizona 66-53. Both teams were held scoreless in the opening 3:05 of the action before the fouls could begin. Former Hoosier and junior guard Bendu Yeaney had been defensively active for the Wildcats early on, senior guard Nicole Cardao-Hillary cramming for a block and junior forward Aleksa Gulbe stripping for a bargain in the opening minutes of the game. IU and Arizona teamed up for 10 missed shots to start the game, then back and forth swapping baskets. The Hoosiers and Wildcats hit the next seven shots from the field to open the score before retreating defensively. However, Arizonas Aari McDonald had no intention of slowing down with the ball in her hands. The senior guard registered 17 points in the first half on 7-of-11 shots, including 3-of-3 from behind the arch. Cardao-Hillary did what she could by guarding the 2021 Pac-12 Player of the Year and ESPN Second Team All-American. While IU held on to its first and only lead of the match in the second quarter, McDonald stepped back and made a high arc of the glass with three points to re-record the match at 17 apiece. The Hoosiers stayed in the game by going to the free-throw line, where they shot 13-of-17, but the difference was their inability to knock down 3-pointers. Arizona shot 9-of-21 from behind the arc while IU failed to convert one game, finishing 0-of-9. Despite turning her ankle in the closing minutes of the game, McDonald helped the Wildcats beat the Hoosiers 20-9 in the fourth quarter, finishing with 33 points, 11 rebounds and four assists.







