Question Steven – How many times have brothers played against brothers in international cricket?

In the recent ODIs, the Indian Pandya brothers oppose the Currans of England. How often has this happened in international cricket? asked Aravind Vissamsetty from Denmark, among others

The performance of Hardik and Krunal Pandya in opposition to Sam and Tom Curran in the first India-England ODI in Pune marked the first time two brothers faced two others in a one-day international since November 2014, when Nadeem and Irfan Ahmed from Hong Kong played in Townsville against Charles and Chris Amini of Papua New Guinea. In March 2016, however, Kevin and Niall O’Brien from Ireland opposed Ben and Tom Cooper from the Netherlands in Dharamsala. The last occurrence in a test was in October 1999, when Andy and Grant Flower from Zimbabwe faced Mark and Steve Waugh from Australia in Harare.

In total, Shiva Jayaraman of ESPNcricinfo’s stats team unearthed 136 examples of two brothers on either side of all internationals, many of which clearly involved the Flowers and the Waughs, and more recently several members of Pakistan’s Akmal family. The first example came in a Test match in January 1958, when Denis and Eric Atkinson from the West Indies opposed Hanif and Wazir Mohammad from Pakistan in Bridgetown (the match in which Hanif made 337 in 970 minutes in the sequel). The second case, almost 13 years later in December 1972, involved the other two Test-playing Mohammad brothers – Mushtaq and Sadiq faced Greg and Ian Chappell from Australia in Adelaide.

Was Krunal Pandya’s 50 in Pune the fastest of any on their one-day international debut? asked Mishal Ahmed from India

Krunal Pandya stormed to his half-century last week in just 26 balls on his debut in the first one-day international in Pune. The previous fastest debut half-century both took nine balls longer, so Krunal beat them with some ease. Roland Butcher sparkled to 50 in 35 balls for England against Australia at Edgbaston in 1980, while John Morris matched his 35-ball attempt for England against New Zealand in Adelaide in 1990-91. Neither Butcher nor Morris played many more ODIs, but initial impression suggests that Krunal Pandya should have a somewhat longer international career.

Pakistan’s Shahid Afridi reached 50 in just 18 balls – on his way to 102 from 40 – in his first one-day international innings, against Sri Lanka in Nairobi in 1996-97. But he had already played one ODI without hitting, so it wasn’t actually his debut game.

In a recent game of Sheffield Shield, Western Australia had three separate centuries in a total of 391. Are there any lower first-class totals with three centurions? asked Dechlan Brennan from Australia

In that odd looking scorecard at the WACA last week, Western Australia’s total of 391 for 9 against Victoria included 113 from opener Cameron Bancroft, then 115 from wicketkeeper Josh Inglis at No. 7 and an unbeaten 102 from No. 8 Joel Paris.

As it turns out, the lowest first-class total with three separate centuries is just 349, by Karnataka in a quarter final of the Ranji Trophy against Uttar Pradesh in Bengaluru in 2013-14. That’s an even stranger scorecard: opener Robin Uthappa, and Nos. 5 and 6, Karun Nair and Chidambaram Gautam, made exactly 100, while the three batsmen in between all made ducks (there were five in the innings).

Trevor Goddard had 15 fifties before his first test century Getty images

Niroshan Dickwella has now reached fifteen times in Tests, without either of them turning a century, which is a record in my opinion. But did anyone score more fifties before successfully raising his first century? asked Matt Tyter from England

You are right that Niroshan Dickwella’s near miss 96 for Sri Lanka against the West Indies in Antigua last week was his 17th half century in Tests without a hundred, leaving him free of Chetan Chauhan on that list

Most of the fifties in tests before scoring a hundred remains 15, by two former captains: Trevor Goddard had 15 half centuries before he made 112 for South Africa against England in Johannesburg in 1964-65, while Bob Simpson had 15 scores between 50 and 99 before he was really sure van was 311 for Australia against England at Old Trafford in 1964, the first of his final ten test notes (Goddard only made one).

Why is the women’s domestic one-day competition in Australia called the Ruth Preedy Cup? asked Ahmed Essof from Australia

I couldn’t find this at first and wondered for a moment if anyone didn’t have the last name of former England player Ruth Prideaux, married to fellow England player Roger Prideaux, one of the few husband-and-wife Test cricketers could spell. But although I was naughty I was in the right place as it was indeed due to a spelling error – the league is actually named after former New South Wales player Ruth Preddey, who took part in Australia’s first interstate women’s match against Victoria in 1910. According to Cricket NSW, Preddey was “the manager of Australia’s first women’s team and held numerous positions on state and national programs”. The Women’s National Cricket League trophy was renamed in her honor in 1972-73. She died in 1985, aged 94.

