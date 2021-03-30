Marcus Cannon ready to return to football, back home

Getty images

Marcus Cannon was one of eight players who signed out of the Patriots last season. As a survivor of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, the attacking lineman had his health to consider during the pandemic.

Cannon, 32, returns this season, but not to the Patriots. New England traded him to the Texans, so he returns to his home state.

This one last year was great, Cannon said Monday, via Aaron Wilson of the Houston ChronicleI spend a lot of time with the family. Lots of time for myself to work out and stay in shape and just get my body in order and my mind in order.

It was great to have some time off from all the bumps and bruises I’ve had over the years. The part that I am most happy about is the time I had with my family. That was amazing.

Cannon started 69 out of 115 games after the Patriots drafted him in the fifth round in 2011, and he won three Super Bowl rings. He grew up in New England. He is expected to lead in Houston.

It was bittersweet because I have many friends there; I have many memories there, Cannon said. That was the bitter part, but the sweet part is I’m playing in Texas again. I have no problems playing here.

There are only positive points. It’s a change from where I was, but I’m ready to attack it, and I’m ready to do my best for this organization.