While softball from Arizona completed a series sweep of Oregon State on Sunday-afternoon, a loud eruption was heard at the Rita Hillenbrand Memorial Stadium.

A few feet down the University of Arizona mall, the Wildcats men’s tennis program had just beaten UCLA, leading to a party for all ages.

By defeating the Bruins, No. 19 Arizona earned a home visit from No. 15 USC and No. 22 UCLA and cemented its place atop the Pac-12 rankings.

The two victories were historic. The Wildcats went into the weekend 2-102 all-time against USC and 1-72 against UCLA. Just a few years ago it would have been unthinkable to wipe out the Trojans and Bruins.

Now it is Arizona that the rest of the Pac-12 looks up to. Under head coach Clancy Shields, the Wildcats are 17-4 and undefeated in conference play.

They entered Friday’s game against USC after three consecutive defeats after a tough Big 12 road trip, but quickly gained momentum by winning the doubles. USC won three of its first four singles points, putting Arizona in a 3-2 hole with two games in play.

In the second seed field, Arizonas was ranked No. 30 Gustaf Strom disturb the number 12 Riley Smith 7-6 (4), 3-6, 6-3. Than Carlos Hassey took care of the game for the Wildcats by beating number 122 Lodewjk Westrate 6-1, 4-6, 6-4.

It was Arizona’s first win against USC since 2000.

Sunday was Senior Day for the Wildcats, who wasted no time beating UCLA in a 4-1 win. After losing the doubles, Arizona went through the singles, highlighting No. 59 Jonas Ziverts disturbing no. 48 Keegan Smith on the top placed lane 6-3, 5-7, 6-4.

Nick Lagaev accounted for the game for Arizona with a 3-6, 6-4, 6-0 comeback-win Matthew Tsolakyan

Arizona is now hitting the road for the four remaining regular season games. The Wildcats will face Cal and Stanford this Friday and Sunday, and will take over the state of Utah and Arizona later in April.

Tennis for ladies

Arizona’s women’s tennis drove the men’s team’s momentum to win 6-1 vs. New Mexico on Monday. The win means a two-game loss for the Wildcats, who improve to 10-8 in the season.

Arizona swept the doubles point, then took victories on all fields except one. Jelena Lukic took care of the game with a comeback 3-6, 6-2, 7-6 (7) victory Chloe Gavino

On Tuesday, the two schools will face each other again.

Beach Volleybal

Beach volleyball opened the Pac-12 game over the weekend with three wins and one loss. The Wildcats hosted the Pac-12 South Invitational, which started with a 3-2 defeat to No. 18 Stanford. It was only Arizonas’ second defeat of the season, the first to make it to No. 5 Cal Poly.

The Wildcats responded nicely, earning 5-0 sweeps over Oregon and Utah before closing the invitation with a 4-1 win over rival ASU.

This was exactly what the doctor ordered for our team, the Arizona head coach Steve Walker said Sunday. We had to see this kind of competition, and we had to respond better than in the past few weeks. I was proud of the competitive spirit of our groups. But we cannot relax. There is always great competition on the horizon, but I like to get started with this collection of players.

The Wildcats are hosting the Arizona Invitational next weekend, where they will play UC Davis, Grand Canyon, Missouri State and Pepperdine.

Athletics

Track and Field took part in the Aztec Invitational last weekend, where several athletes achieved national competitive scores.

In the bullet’s throw of man, Israel Oloyede threw a personal best 69.20m (227-0) for the second best mark in the NCAA. Teammate Jordan Geist was at 68.35 m (224-3), a PR and the third best nationally.

Also on the men’s side, Jacob Chamberlin earned the ninth-best NCAA grade in the throwing discussion with a PR of 54.51m (178-10).

Women discuss the pitcher Samantha Noennig threw a 54.62 m (179-2) run, the 10th best in the country.

On the track, the men’s 4x400m relay set a 3: 06.49 for second-best time nationally, while the men’s 4x100m relay achieved 39.82, the seventh-best mark in the NCAA.

Before the event, the men finished fourth in the overall standings, while the women finished seventh. They will then participate in the Antelope Invitational at GCU on April 3rd.

Men swim and dive

The men’s swimming and diving earned a 12th place team finish at the NCAA championships over the weekend, their best performance since 2014.

Brooks fails earned All-American honors by placing third in the 500 free, fourth in the 1650 free and eighth in the 200 fly. Failed 1650 free time of 14: 31.38 was the best in school history.

David Plain was also named All-American for sixth in the 200 IM and fourth in the 400 IM.

Ladies golf

Women’s golf finished eighth at the PING / ASU Invitational in which head coach Laura Ianello considered a disappointing display.

After hunting for the lead in two rounds, Arizona faltered in the third and final round of the three-day event. The Wildcats recorded a 7-over par for the third round, compared to a 1-over par the day before.

The team finished 12-over-par for the event, 14 strokes behind co-champions ASU and Oregon. Yu-Sang Hou led the group with a 1-over-par to tie them to -17th individually.

We weren’t able to get on the leaderboard today, unfortunately, but we will grow from this tournament, Ianello said. This weekend was a challenging event against many good teams. We’ve had a tournament in California for the Pac-12 championships, so we’ll practice for a good week and show that we grew out of this when we hit the Silverado Showdown.