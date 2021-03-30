Sports
Boys Hockey: Litchfield / DC keeps it simple against East Grand Forks
During the Dragons’ final practice before facing third-placed East Grand Forks in the Class A quarterfinals at 1pm Tuesday at the Xcel Energy Center, the message was simple: do what brought you to the Big Dance.
They’re going to be a great team, but don’t forget they were a good team too, said Litchfield / DC head coach Brice Berggren. We need to continue with what brought us to this tournament: do what we do well and watch what they do well. Don’t try to be a team, it wasn’t.
What kind of team the dragons were took some time to figure out. After starting the season 4-0-2, Litchfield / DC went 3-8-0 for the remainder of the regular season while facing the top teams in the Wright County Conference at Holy Family Catholic, Orono and Delano (the No. .5 seed). in the Class A tournament).
We had some of those games where the score didn’t go to our liking or it just got skewed, Berggren said. In that stretch, Logan Benson (the Dragons’ top scorer) may have hit six or seven pipes. The puck didn’t bounce our way and, to be fair, we were flat for several nights.
The Section 3A tournament was a different story. Led by goalkeeper Darby Halonens .956 save percentage over three games, the Dragons outperformed their opponents 18-3, with shutouts against Luverne and New Ulm, followed by a 4-3 win against Hutchinson for the fifth time in school history able to make.
As Berggren put it, Halonen turned on Darby mode and was like a cheat code between the pipes.
Darby’s older brother, Tyler, is our goalkeeper coach and we joked and said it would be great if Darby can get into Darby mode and get some shutouts in the playoffs, Berggren said. Well Darby went into Darby mode and got into the zone.
Berggren continued: Darby is someone (who) prepares herself more than anyone else. He pays attention to every detail of his playing and in practice works his tail off every day. There were times in that Hutch game, like a six-, seven-minute window when we couldn’t get the puck off our net. He looked cool, calm and collected and came up a lot.
The Green Wave needed double overtime to win the Section 8A Championship over Warroad 5-4 last Thursday. East Grand Forks is the number 6 ranked team in the state. Warroad was number 3.
For the 13th time, the Green Wave is led by senior Landon Parker (21 goals, 21 assists). Parker has a mid-to-late-round draft grade from the NHL Central Scouting Bureau.
They also have a pair of University of North Dakota recruits in junior defender Trey Ausmus (9G, 24A) and sophomore Jaksen Panzer (10G, 21A). Jaksen is the son of former UND standout Jeff Panzer, who was WCHA Player of the Year in 2000-01 and a finalist for the Hobey Baker Award, presented to college hockey top players in 2000 and 2001.
We told our boys they wouldn’t try to shadow their best boys, Berggren said. Let’s just know who’s out there when you’re out there and know what style is going to play. Don’t get carried away; it boils down to playing smart hockey.
Playing smart in the neutral zone is a focal point for the Dragons as they want to put pressure on Green Wave goalkeeper Cole Quirk (9-7-0, 2.56 goals allowed per game, 0.858 serve percentage).
If you have time in the neutral zone, use that and let’s come up with something. Be creative, Berggren said. Don’t give up on pucks in the neutral zone and give them a quick transition. Dump it deep; 200 feet is far from our net, so we want to use our front stretch to get behind them.
For Berggren, Tuesday’s game is an opportunity to be part of the tournament he missed as a high school student for Litchfield / DC. Berggren, graduated in Dassel-Cokato in 2002, is in his second year as head coach of the Dragons.
In my sophomore year, in 2000, we played Hutchinson in the section finals and we lost. That was as close as I got to the tournament, Berggren said. I told the boys that at this young age you don’t understand the odds this is. Many people want to play in this and only a few get that chance. I think that’s kind of starting, how cool this tournament is, how great it is and that we have it here in our state.
