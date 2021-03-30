Table tennis around the world, around the clock





The table tennis community around the world is eagerly awaiting the arrival of April as April 6 marks not only the International Day of Sports for Development and Peace, but it is also World Table Tennis Day (WTTD). Since its foundation in 2015, the WTTD has focused on one social issue at every celebration. The 2021 edition focuses on gender equality and FEMpowerment through table tennis. In the run-up to April 6, the topic has already been extensively covered in the three entities of the ITTF Group through various activities, events and actions, highlighting inspiring female figures. This yearalreadymarks the second World Table Tennis Day under COVID-19 restrictions.Unfortunately,and the pandemicstill worksdo not allow a physical celebration of the main event for WTTD. Instead, the ITTF Foundation is organizing one24-hour streamwith live meet-and-greets,trainingand coachingsessions, webinars, presentations and table tennis matches. The concept of World Table Tennis Day is based on three pillars: universal, popular and inclusive. To share the love for the sport and contribute to making the sport more accessible, the stream will run 24 hours a day with a varied program, so that everyone can participate, no matter where they live, no matter where their interests lie. Meet table tennis icons Get as close as you are physically distantmeetings allow you to hold meet-and-greet sessions with cutting edge table tennis athletes and take this opportunity to asksome of themyour favorite playerseachaskwould you like. Get started with virtual training Break a sweat in one of them the training sessions! There will be table tennisspecificworkouts, as well as more workouts from other sports such as Pilates. Deepen skills In cooperation withPingProfy,the ITTF Foundation offers livecoachingsessionswith world-class trainers available in English, Spanish, French and Arabic.Every session will45 minutes,including yourchance to interact with the trainers in oneQ&A session.T.this is a unique opportunity to improve technology, to work on weak spots and to acquire itnewskills. Play around the clock all day long Relive iconicmomentsfromthe historyof table tennis and watch some of the greatestathletesplay in againexciting competitions. Seminars and presentations Educate yourself or dive deep into topics that have always interested you.The stream will feature many stimulating seminars on gender quality, women’s empowerment, and how to promote and contribute to these issues using a sport like table tennis. The stream will run from April 6 1am (UTC + 2) to April 7 1am (UTC + 2) and can be accessed through the ITTF Group’s social media channels. ITTF Foundation: Facebook YouTube World table tennis: Facebook YouTube ITTF: Facebook The celebration of World Table Tennis Day isn’t exclusive to professionals or players – it’s really all about having fun together. April 6 should be socially inclusive, with the aim of involving as many people as possible in table tennis. No matter who and where you are in this world, regardless of your age, gender, social status, nationality, physical ability – join the celebrations for WTTD 2021 to empower women and girls in your community.

