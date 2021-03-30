Aztecs Football Notebook: Hoke eager for quarterback competition

Say this a lot about the delays the state of San Diego starts with spring football, it’s actually starting spring for the first time in decades.

SDSU spring training usually started in February or early March. It was set to begin in mid-March this year, before a two-week pause caused by COVID-19 contract tracking.

The players will now enter the practice field on Tuesday afternoon for the first of 15 practices that will stretch over the next five weeks.

SDSU head coach Brady Hoke touched on several topics Monday afternoon during a Zoom call with media members:

The QB contest

The three candidates for the starting quarterback position are senior returners Lucas Johnson and Jordon Brookshire and sophomore transfer Jalen Mayden are on a relatively equal footing towards the competition for SDSU’s third starting QB in three years.

Hoke said Johnson might have had a head start had he not been injured during his start in Nevada. That opened the door for Brookshire, who impressed the coach during starts against Colorado State and BYU.

When asked to review the six-foot Mayden, a Mississippi state transfer, Hoke said: What I see in Jalen is a man with some experience. You can tell him a little older. He is very athletic. I would say he’s a bigger athlete because he’s a pretty fat man. The ball comes off his hand very well.

Like most guys new to a program, part of what he has to work through is the offense itself and getting back to the terminology and how we have the standards and expectations.

Hoke was also asked if he hopes to identify a starter by the end of spring, or if he believes the competition will stretch into fall camp.

That was something that was thrilled to see, he said. Whether we get there or not, let you know.

Secondary consideration

The competition in the secondary, where three new starters must be found, is another area of ​​interest.

Hoke only mentioned one name when asked if there were clubhouse leaders in the league.

Pat McMorris is a man who really stood out, Hoke said of Santa Ana junior safety. He started the Nevada game when (Dwayne Johnson Jr.) could not and I really thought he had done well then and then he continued to work hard.

Fans at spring game?

Before the delay, it was unlikely that fans would have been admitted to the spring game.

That possibility seems to exist now, I hope so, said Hoke, as it won’t be played until the end of April, when a percentage of fans will be re-admitted to many events.

Get vaccinated

Those 16 and older may receive the vaccine in mid-April. Hoke said he would like to see SDSU players vaccinated.

We will encourage them, he said. We want to make sure they are educated and educate themselves and we want to help with that.

I know everyone has a different opinion about the vaccine. Some of them are deeply ingrained and I get that. Some parents don’t believe in it, but I hope they parent well, that they raise each other and, hopefully, all get the vaccine.

Hoke said most of the coaching staff, including himself, has already been vaccinated.

Scott out

Senior security Rashad Scott, who is sidelined mid-season with an ACL injury requiring surgery, is the only player on the 98-man jumping roster expected to be sidelined for practice.

He’s still in rehab, still coming back, Hoke said. Everyone still seems to be doing well.