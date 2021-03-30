Avon Grove, Downingtown East, Conestoga Boys Advance In Playoffs – PA Prep Live





Boys ice hockey Avon Grove 5, West Chester Rustin 3 >> Brady Buchwald scored twice and Quinn Slavin, Joe Daulerio and Nolan Zotter also scored when the Red Devils knocked Rustin’s eternal powers off their cane in the quarter-finals of the Ches-Mont National playoff. Zotter and Evan DAmbrosio each had two assists for third-placed Avon Grove, which will face number 2 Downingtown West on Tuesday-evening. Robert Alex Cook scored twice for Rustin and Kevin Hudak scored the other. Downingtown East 3, West Chester Henderson 1 >> Fifth-seeded East topped No. 4 Henderson in the quarter-finals of Ches-Mont National. No details were provided. The Cougars are advancing to meet highest placed West Chester East on Tuesday evening. Conestoga 4, Penncrest 0 >> Fourth-seeded Conestoga defeated number 5 Penncrest in the opening round of the Central League playoffs. Jack Tabata had two goals and Brad Kalbach and Dominic Mascieri also scored for the Pioneers, who face number 1 Haverford in the semi-final on Tuesday-evening. Goalkeeper Luc Beaupariant stopped all 17 shots he came across for Conestoga. Girls ice hockey Downingtown West 8, Bux-Mont 1 >> Maddison Vitali had a hat-trick when third-seeded Whippets rolled over No. 3 Bux-Mont in the opening round of the Girls National playoffs. Josie Silberman had two goals for West, while Libby Strauss, Alie Bogusch, Alyssa Martin and Ava Thomas each had two assists. West moves up to PennHaven number 2 in Tuesday’s semifinal. Downingtown East / Shanahan 7, Pennridge 2 >> Amanda Wallace had a hat-trick to lead fourth seed East / Shanahan to the Girls National semi-finals with a runaway win over Pennridge. East / Shanahan will compete against top seed Boyertown / OJR in Tuesday’s semi-final. West Chester East 3, Conestoga 2 >> Samantha Ditz had two goals and Kylie Chandler had the other when the Vikings left Conestoga in extra time to advance to the Girls American Division semi-finals. The fourth-placed Vikings will face Avon Grove No. 1 on Tuesday evening.







