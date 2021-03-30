Arizona vs. Uconn – Game Preview – April 2, 2021





A spot in the NCAA Tournament National Championship is at stake as the No. 1 seeded UConn Huskies (28-1) and No. 3 seed Arizona Wildcats (20-5) on Friday at 12:38 PM ET (broadcast on ESPN) . UConn defeated Baylor 69-67 on Monday in the team’s final action, with Paige Bueckers taking the lead by scoring 28 points in the win. Arizona defeated Indiana 66-53 in the team’s final action on Monday, led by Aarion McDonald’s team-high 33 points. UConn Team Statistics UConn enters the matchup with an average of 82.7 points per game in the season, 27.5 more than the 55.2 Arizona gives up per game. The Huskies are 28-1 in games if they score a minimum of 55 points. The Huskies have outperformed their opponents on average this season by beating 40.1 boards per game compared to their opponents’ 29.3. UConn is 15-0 this season if it hits that average. Arizona Team Stats Arizona’s 66.8 points per game this season surpass the 52 points per game UConn allows. The Wildcats are 19-2 if they drop more than 52 points. The Wildcats outsmart their opponents from the center this season, with 6.2 three-pointers per game, while allowing their opponents 4.8 three-point. When Arizona shoots its average from outside the arc this season, the Wildcats are 10-0. UConn players to watch Bueckers ’20, 3 points and 6.0 assists per game are both team-high numbers for UConn. Christyn Williams also contributes with 16.5 points for the Huskies, and Olivia Nelson-Ododa averages 12.3 points, 7.6 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.8 blocks per game. UConn’s three-point shooting efforts are led by Bueckers, who averaged 2.2 three-pointers per game while hitting 45 percent of her shots from outside the arc. Player statistics reflect 27 of the 29 games this season. Arizona players to watch McDonald leads Arizona in points, scoring 20.2 per game and assists with 4.1 per game. Cate Reese adds 10.7 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Wildcats, while Baptiste averages eight points and 6.3 rebounds per game. McDonald is the best choice for Arizona from downtown. She leads the team in threes per game, with 2.2 three-pointers per game (35 percent of her attempts). The player stats reflect 22 of the 25 games this season. Powered by Data Skrive

