Cricket Australia board to discuss Steve Smith’s prospects for a future return as Australian captain

The board of Cricket Australia will determine at the next board meeting whether Steve Smith can return to captain the Australian men’s team.

The Ticket has learned that Smith’s future will be on the agenda as part of succession planning discussions. In private, the ABC understands that some on the board have reservations.

This coincides with Smith’s public comments that he is interested in returning to the captaincy after being stripped of the lead for his role in ‘sandpapergate’.

However, Australian cricket coach Justin Langer told ABC today:

“We have two very good captains and two major competitions ahead, an Ashes and a T20 World Cup. Our future looks bright.

“Despite the media chatter, no captain’s position is available.”

Smith’s talents as a cricketer are undeniable.

In the International Cricket Council’s all-time Test batting rankings, Smith is number two, behind the legendary Don Bradman a worthy qualification to lead a national team.

But questions are still being asked about Smith’s broader leadership qualities.

Following the ball tampering scandal in a test match against South Africa in Newlands in 2018, Cricket Australia commissioned The Ethics Center to conduct an organization-wide review.

When summarizing the incident as part of the review initiation, include the following:

A senior player, David Warner, led a more junior player, Cameron Bancroft, to apply sandpaper to the ball to induce a swing.

The Australian side captain Steve Smith put his suspicions aside and turned a blind eye to behavior that was, in any case, downright fraud.

“Those are the reported facts.”

The review discusses leadership throughout, pointing to Cricket Australia’s board as the ultimate leader of the game in this country.

CA leadership should also take responsibility for the unintentional (but foreseeable) failure of creating and sustaining a culture in which the will to win was balanced by an equal commitment to moral courage and ethical restraint.

“While good intentions can reduce debt, they don’t take less responsibility, especially for those who volunteer to take on the mantle of leadership.”

The most basic interpretations of leadership speak of the ability to motivate a group of people to achieve a common goal, such as winning a game.

A more refined analysis of leadership, such as the one The Ethics Center refers to, requires the ability to see a bigger picture, an understanding of consequences, a moral compass, and the ability to withstand peer pressure when the situation calls for it.

“I’ve Made Progress”: Smith talks about life experience

In a remarkable coincidence, just as the Cricket Australia board prepares to discuss whether Smith has what it takes to lead again, he is quoted in an exclusive interview with News Limited saying, “I’m thrilled”.

His quotes also seem to address the concerns of those who question whether his life experiences outside of cricket are enough to equip him with the critical judgment necessary to be a leader of men, not just a leader of cricketers .

“I used to be almost all cricket, and that was it,” he tells Ben Horne of The Australian.

“With more life experiences and lessons over the years, I feel like I would be in a better place as a teacher.

“I’ve made progress in that area of ​​my life.”

Smith knows that the ‘sandpapergate’ stain is always lurking in the background. He also knows that sportsmen and women are held to the highest standards and do not enjoy the anonymity of some others who are privately allowed to learn from their mistakes.

So the question of whether Smith is fit to return as captain of the men’s national team is actually a test of the leadership of the Cricket Australia board.

Again, the Ethics Center review says:

“It is a leader’s unfortunate fate that he or she is sometimes called upon to sacrifice himself or herself for the greater good.

“This kind of principled leadership is rare in today’s society.

Cricket has the opportunity to lead by example and repair so much of the damage caused by the Newlands incident.

“It is up to the individuals concerned to determine whether or not this option is taken.”

There is also a warning on it.

“We do not conclude that the culture of Australian cricket is based on the principle of ‘winning at all costs’.

“The source of the cricket problem is subtle, but more importantly, different.

“Winning is pursued as a perfectly legitimate goal without counting the cost.”

The composition of CA’s board has changed substantially since the review was given in October 2018, but the details contained therein remain current.

Steve Smith is arguably a remade man, with leadership skills beyond a cricket ground.

But the first question Cricket Australia asks is whether he is fit for reappointment to a team that has been forced to rethink its culture with a focus on winning, but not at all costs.