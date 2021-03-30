Andy Murray on life after tennis: ‘Being a golf caddy or getting my football coach badges would be nice’





Most professional tennis players dream of switching to tennis coaching or a television role once their match days are over, but Andy Murray is not one of them as he sees a switch to golf or football, but not as a player. The 33-year-old's tennis career has been a stop-start since he underwent career-saving hip resurfacing surgery in January 2019, but he still hopes to win major tournaments, including a third Wimbledon trophy, before hanging up his racket. for good. It would be extremely tough, but I really believe I can win Wimbledon again, says Andy Murray Once he calls it a day, don't expect him to take on a role as a coach in the sport he loves because he hopes to become a golf caddy or football coach. In an interview with The Gentlemen's Journal, he revealed, "I love sports, so another thing that would interest me after playing would be working in another sport. I was asked about this a while ago and, because I really love golf, as a caddy on a golf tour it would be exciting to get up close and personal with top golfers and learn about another sport like this one. He added, "There is probably also a cross between tennis and golf on the mental side and the like and it could be interesting to help a golfer do that. Or to get my coaching badges in football that would be nice. " Damn give me a break for this one event, frustrated Andy Murray complains after Miami setback The former No. 1 World Champion already has many business interests outside of tennis as he owns a stake in premium sportswear brand Castore, while also owning 77 Sports Management. And he hopes by moving into sports management, he will help young people avoid the mistakes he made when he was a teenager. "Me and my brother first signed a deal with a management company when I was 12 or 13 years old. And you rely on these experts to help you, but I don't think management companies always have the interests of their athletes in mind. Signing athletes at 12 or 13 suggests they don't. He continued, "Because, you know, does a kid really need the pressure of one of the largest sports management companies in the world taking care of them at that age? I don't know if that's the correct message to send. So yes, there are a lot of things I wish I had done differently. And that's certainly one of the mistakes I made when I was younger. " And while golf caddy or football coach is something he could pursue after tennis, it doesn't mean he won't be involved in sports management. "Hopefully after my career as a player I can continue to work with the younger athletes," he said. "Because, as I said, I feel like I made quite a few mistakes in my career in that area when I was younger. And now I want to help other athletes and prevent them from making the same mistakes. "







