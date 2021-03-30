Check-in | How are recent Penn State Hockey alumni faring in the pros? Penn State Men’s Hockey News

Editor’s Note: Each week, one of The Daily Collegians’ sports associates will be watching former Penn State hockey players making an impact on a professional level.

Penn States’ season may have come to an end, but for many former Nittany Lions, their professional campaigns are still in full swing.

As more and more Penn Staters turn pro, there is more action for Blue and White fans to follow from their favorite players from years past.

Here’s an update on some of the Nittany Lions and how their professional seasons have gone so far.

Alex Limoges, San Diego Gulls

Fresh off his senior campaign, former captain Alex Limoges got off to a scorching start with the AHL’s San Diego Gulls.

Limoges scored his first career point in his first career game in a 4-1 win over the Bakersfield Condors Friday.

He would follow that with a multiple run attempt in a 2-1 win over former Penn State teammate Nate Sucese and the Tucson Roadrunners on Saturday.

Despite having only played two games at a professional level, Limoges already has an impact comparable to the one he made with blue and white.

Nate Sucese, Tucson Roadrunners

Penn States top scorer of all time, Sucese has continued his successful game in the AHL.

While his numbers aren’t nearly as flashy as they were during his time at Happy Valley, Sucese has still played solid hockey.

He skated in 18 games, scoring three goals and four assists with a plus-minus of +3, while also recording a short-handed goal and a 10% clip for the Roadrunners.

The Suceses’ point total may not be nearly as high as at Penn State, but as his role grows, his points can quickly follow.

Regardless, the native of Fairport, New York, plays solid hockey at one of the highest levels in the sport.

Peyton Jones, Colorado Eagles

Arguably the most successful netminder in Penn States short but critically acclaimed history, Peyton Jones took the leap to the next level when he signed with the Colorado Avalanche organization.

Jones has gotten some playing time with both the AHL’s Colorado Eagles and the ECHL’s Utah Grizzlies.

Jones has not performed at the elite level for either team, but he was usable.

In eight games with the Grizzlies, the Langhorne, Pennsylvania native went 4-2-2 with a .889 serve and 3.10 goals against the average.

After getting the call up to the AHL, Jones has struggled a bit more and is still looking for his first win.

The four-year starter at Penn State has gone 0-2-1 with the Eagles so far, and has a total serve percentage of 0.876 with 3.62 goals against the average.

Cole Hults, to rule Ontario

Cole Hults was a staple of Pegula Ice Arenas’ blue lines for three years before choosing to forgo his senior season to sign with the Los Angeles Kings.

Scoring points was no problem for Hults at the collegiate level, as he shot 78 over his 111 games in a Nittany Lion uniform.

In the pros, however, Hults doesn’t have the same success on the offensive side of the puck at this point.

Hults has only scored three points in his first 15 career games in the AHL, but still has a plus-minus of +2.

The former fifth round roster in 2017 still appears to be part of the future for the Kings, looking bright with plenty of young prospects beyond just former Penn Stater.

Nikita Pavlychev, Syracuse Crunch

Nikita Pavlychev, one of the fans’ best-loved Nittany Lions who once attached a pair of skates, intimidated opponents with his 1.85-meter stature.

Now, as a pro, the former seventh-round roster of the Pittsburgh Penguins is finding some playing time in the Tampa Bay Lightning organization.

In his 14 games played across the ECHL and AHL, Pavlychev has collected five points, including two goals.

However, as with his time at Penn State, Pavlychev struggles to stay out of the penalty area.

During his tenure as Nittany Lion, he recorded 183 minutes of penalties in just 137 games played, and he already took 12 minutes of penalties in 14 pro-level games.

Brandon Biro, Rochester Americans

Few careers will ever be as legendary as Brandon Biros in Penn State.

Not only did Biro manage to pull off on the ice for Guy Gadowsky and his company, finishing fourth in program history in points, but he was also a leader off the ice as captain in his senior season.

So far, Biro has three points in nine games with the Americans, including a few goals.

All three points came in one night for Biro, when he scored two goals and was assisted on his way to the first star of the match on March 26, despite his team falling in the match.