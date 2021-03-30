Prithvi Shaw plays table tennis with coach Pravin Amre





Young, dashing opener from India, Prithvi Shaw, who is currently preparing with Delhi Capitals for IPL 2021, shared a video of him playing table tennis with his coach at the franchise. The Delhi Capitals team is currently in Mumbai, playing their first match of the tournament against Chennai Super Kings on April 10 at Wankhede Stadium. Read More – Bhuvaneshwar Kumar watches the final of the ICC WTC Championship The coach-player duo share a great camaraderie with each other and it is clear that Pravin Amre had a brief stint with Prithvi Shaw after he arrived from Australia due to some poor performances. This valuable time helped Prithvi Shaw regain his top form as he hit a record 827 runs to become the highest run-getter of the tournament, including the highest score of 227 that didn’t come out. Watch the video in Prithvi Shaw’s story here The duo played a game of table tennis during their free time in the team room. The Delhi Capitals team will be staying at the Taj Mahal Palace in Mumbai. Delhi Capitals likely to announce a new captain today: report Shreyas Iyer, who sustained a shoulder injury in the first ODI against England, has been excluded from the entire 2021 IPL. Iyer was due to undergo surgery soon and will therefore not be available for the next 3-4 months. Also read – [Exclusive] The words of Mahi Bhai are etched in my memory: Jharkhand’s Shubham Singh Virat Kohli or Yuvraj Singh if you have to attend your party who would it be? Gayle spoke to ESPNcricinfo Mr. 360 To Play In Nepal In The Nepal Everest Premier League T20 2021 Delhi Capitals are likely to announce the name of the new captain today, according to a report in Inside Sport. Yesterday, coach Ricky Ponting who has landed in Mumbai undergoes mandatory quarantine. Senior players Ashwin and Rahane have also landed with him and the former would lead the way in the leading role. However, Delhi Capitals has a rookie option in Rishabh Pant, who is in sparkling form this season, but Rishabh Pant has no leadership experience so most likely he won’t be assigned the role. Ajay Ratra appointed as an assistant coach Earlier last week, the capital cities of Delhi announced the appointment of former Indian wicket-keeper Ajay Ratra as the team’s assistant coach. “I am honored to join Delhi Capitals as an assistant coach. This is a very exciting team to work with, packed with talent. I can’t wait to meet the team and contribute to its success. I am grateful to the Delhi Capitals management for giving us this great opportunity, ‘Ratra said after getting the part.







