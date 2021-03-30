The discovery is in the race for UK Ashes cricket rights, the report says





US media giant competes with BT and Sky for the Cricket Australia package.

According to The Telegraph, the four-year deal is worth more than £ 50 million

The UK rights package also includes England’s ODIs and T20s in Australia, plus BBL

Discovery wants to expand the Discovery + OTT service after Tokyo 2020 American media giant Discovery is in the race to broadcast this winter’s Ashes cricket series through its streaming service Discovery +, according to The Daily Telegraph The paper reports that the network is in a three-horse race with pay-TV broadcasters BT and Sky for a four-year package worth more than UK £ 50 million (US $ 68.7 million) for UK rights to the upcoming tour of England. Australia. Taken together, the rights package includes both the Ashes for men and women, the One Day International (ODI) and Twenty20 series for men in 2022, Australia’s other home internationals, and the domestic Big Bash League (BBL) competition. The Telegraph adds that Amazon, which is recently expanding its sports offering, has excluded itself from a deal. Cricket Australia (CA), the national governing body, distributed tender documents for the package last month. BT Sport currently owns the rights to a five-year deal that began in 2016 and reportedly paid more than UK £ 80 million (US $ 110 million). However, The Telegraph reports that this figure is unlikely to be met this time due to a downward trend in the sports rights market. For Discovery, getting the Ashes would allow it to build on the momentum it hopes Discovery + will rally later this year when it airs the postponed Tokyo 2020 Olympics. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has awarded all TV and multiplatform broadcasting rights in Europe to Discovery and its Eurosport network from 2018 to 2024. That said, The Telegraph reports that BT and Sky remain the ‘established front runners’ in securing CA’s package. BT aired the last Ashes series in 2017/18, while Sky has a deal with the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) for home games until 2024. England’s recent tour of India was shown on commercial channel Channel 4, making it the first time that Test cricket with England has been shown on free-to-air (FTA) TV since the Ashes of 2005. Channel 4’s coverage has increased. reportedly yielded nine million viewers in the series of four games.

