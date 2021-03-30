Minnesota Boys’ Hockey State Tournament 2021: Preview, Schedule, Live Stream, Top Players to Watch

While things are a little different in the sport these days, one thing remains consistent with the annual Boys’ Hockey State Tournament in Minnesota. This year’s 16-team, single-elimination event, which spawns two state champions, starts in the State of Hockey on Tuesday.

Over the course of five days (four days of games), the tournament fields are reduced to the Class A and Class AA champions. While 2020 Class A Champion Mahtomedi isn’t back, 2020 Class AA Champion Hill-Murray is. Eden Prairie, who lost to Hill-Murray in the championship game last year (and who also lost in the 2019 title game against Edina) is looking for his first state title since 2011.

What to expect from this year’s show has yet to be determined with the teams affecting COVID-19, but one thing is for sure that the flow has to be epic as always. The Minnesota State Tournament is known for its “Minneflowta” and all the crazy stuff it brings in the form of early 1990s hairstyles revealed during pregame introductions.

Here’s everything you need to know about the 2021 tournament.

What is the Minnesota Boys’Hockey State Tournament?

The Minnesota State High School League (MSHSL) is made up of nearly 200 schools from more than 20 conferences in the state, but only 16 teams participate in the state tournament. The conferences are divided into two classes, Class A and Class AA, and interclass play is common in varsity hockey.

At the end of the regular season, schools are split into their respective classes for a three-round, single-elimination playoff called “sectionals,” with eight sections per class. The winning schools of each section eight each for Class A and AA will then be re-filed for the right to play for the state championship taking place this week.

Where is the Minnesota Boys’Hockey State Tournament 2021?

The tournament will again take place in St. Paul, Minnesota at the Xcel Energy Center, home of the NHL’s Minnesota Wild. The arena has hosted the event since 2000.

When will the Minnesota Boys’ Hockey State Tournament 2021 take place?

This year, the tournament will run from Tuesday, March 30 to Saturday, April 3, with the championship games for Class A and Class AA on the final day.

The game kicks off with the Class A Quarter Finals, which begin at 11 a.m. CT on Tuesday. The Class A quarter-finals are on Wednesday and also begin at 11 a.m. CT. On Friday, the semi-finals are for both classes, with Class A for the two early games and Class AA for the two night games. The Class A championship game is Saturday at 6 p.m. CT, followed by the Class AA title game at 8 p.m. . CT.

What channel will the Minnesota Boys’ Hockey State Tournament 2021 be broadcast on?

Can fans participate in the Minnesota Boys’ Hockey State Tournament 2021?

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the general public and season ticket holders will not be allowed to attend matches in 2021. Schools receive a limited number of tickets and all attendees must be shown on site. Once inside, all spectators are required to wear masks and maintain social distance.

Which schools will play in the Minnesota Boys’ Hockey State Tournament 2021?

16 schools are participating, with eight from each class. The winners of each class are crowned state champions.

CLASS A, FIRST CLASS CLASS AA (1) Hermantown (19-1-0) (1) Eden Prairie (18-1-2) (2) Gentry Academy (16-0-0) (2) Hill-Murray (18-2-0) (3) East Grand Forks (13-8-0) (3) Lakeville South (18-0-2) (4) Little Falls (13-4-1) (4) Maple Grove (20-1-0) (5) Delano (14-6-1) (5) Andover (18-2-1) Dodge County (17-3-1) Moorhead (13-7-1) Litchfield / Dassel-Cokato (10-8-2) Thomas Academy (13-4-3) Northern lakes (18-3-0) Wayzata (5/13/2)

What impact will COVID-19 have on the Minnesota Boys’ Hockey State Tournament 2021?

Class ANo. 1 seed Hermantown will be customizing the members of its junior varsity squad this week. The school was told that some of its varsity players should be quarantined after they are deemed to have close contacts following their semi-final against Virginia last Tuesday. Top scorer Zam Plante, who missed the game due to injury, is expected to play in the team’s quarter-finals.

On March 29, Hill-Murray, the number 2 seed in Class AA, announced that it also had varsity players who may have been exposed to the virus by an opponent.

We work together with the MN Dept. of Health and the MN State High School League to determine if our boys hockey players qualify after a potential COVID exposure with an opponent. We hope that our boys will play in the State Tournament this week. Hill-Murray School (@ HillMurray1) March 29, 2021

Full schedule for the Minnesota Boys’ Hockey State Tournament 2021

All times East / Central

TUESDAY, MARCH 30 (CLASS A) TIME ET / CT FLOW EVENT LOCATION Northern Lakes vs. (2) Gentry Academy Afternoon / 11am Prep45 Xcel Energy Center Litchfield / Dassel-Cokato vs. (3) East Grand Forks 2 pm / 1 pm Prep45 Xcel Energy Center Dodge County vs. (1) Hermantown 7:00 PM / 6:00 PM Prep45 Xcel Energy Center (5) Delano vs (4) Little Falls 9:00 PM / 8:00 PM Prep45 Xcel Energy Center WEDNESDAY, MARCH 31 (CLASS AA) Wayzata to (2) Hill-Murray Afternoon / 11am Prep45 Xcel Energy Center Moorehead vs. (3) Lakeville South 2 pm / 1 pm Prep45 Xcel Energy Center St. Thomas Academy vs. (1) Eden Prairie 7:00 PM / 6:00 PM Prep45 Xcel Energy Center (5) Andover vs (4) Maple Grove 9:00 PM / 8:00 PM Prep45 Xcel Energy Center FRIDAY, APRIL 2 Class A Semifinal 1 Afternoon / 11am Prep45 Xcel Energy Center Class A semi-final 2 2 pm / 1 pm Prep45 Xcel Energy Center Class AA semi-final 1 7:00 PM / 6:00 PM Prep45 Xcel Energy Center Class AA semi-final 1 9:00 PM / 8:00 PM Prep45 Xcel Energy Center SATURDAY APRIL 3 Class A Championship 7:00 PM / 6:00 PM Prep45 Xcel Energy Center Class AA Championship 9:00 PM / 8:00 PM Prep45 Xcel Energy Center

Draft-eligible and called-up players to watch in the Minnesota Boys’ Hockey State Tournament 2021

Cade Ahrenholz, C, Lakeville South (Colorado College)

The Lakeville South captain has been ranked a “C” by the NHL’s Central Scouting for the 2021 draft. This season, he has 19 goals and 16 assists in 20 games on the top line of the school.

Carter Batchelder, F, Eden Prairie (Colorado College)

One of eight Mr. Hockey finalists in the tournament (the award is given to the best high school boy player in the state), Batchelder skates on the top line of Eden Prairie and has more than twice the number of points (52) as games played (21) in 2020-21. He also played in four NAHL games with New Mexico. He is a member of the Eden Prairie leadership group.

Jackson Hallum, F, St. Thomas Academy (Michigan)

Drafted in 2020 by the Vegas Golden Knights in the third round (91st overall), the Cadets captain will depart for the University of Michigan in the fall. The Mr. Hockey finalist comes in this season with 41 points (17 goals, 24 assists) in 20 games. He pocketed eight points in nine games with the USHL’s Green Bay Gamblers.

NHL DRAFT PICKS 2020: Full list of selections for Rounds 1-7

Kyle Kukkonen, F, Maple Grove (Michigan Tech)

Another Mr. Hockey finalist, Kukkonen, has 72 points in 21 games (30 goals, 42 assists) and competes in the tournament leading to Minnesota State High School hockey with 3.43 points per game. Kukkonen has been rated a “C” prospect by NHL Central Scouting.

Mason Langenbrunner, D, Eden Praire (Harvard)

Langenbrunner, a key member of Eden Prairie’s defense alongside Mittelstadt, was selected in the fifth round (151st overall) by Boston Bruins in last October’s NHL Draft. He has 29 points in 21 games in high school. Heskated in four games with the USHL’s Sioux City Musketeers.

Luke Mittelstadt, D, Eden Prairie (Minnesota)

Mittelstadt, the younger brother of Saber prospect Casey Mittelstadt, is a Mr. 2021 hockey finalist attending the University of Minnesota in the fall. He has 30 points in 21 games for the Blue Line (nine goals, 21 assists). He also played in six games with the USHL’s Lincoln Stars before the high school season started. He is the highest rated player for the 2021 draft in the tournament; NHL Central Scouting rates him as a player who can be called up in the second or third round (rating “B”).

Henry Nelson, D, Maple Grove (Notre Dame)

Another Mr. Hockey finalist, Nelson, will be rated a “C” -level draft prospect (fourth to sixth round). A blue-liner with strong offensive play, he scored 43 points in 21 games for Maple Grove.

Joe Palodichuk D, Hill-Murray (Wisconsin)

Palodichuk is a strong defender and, like Nelson, is a Mr. Hockey finalist who has been awarded a “C” by Central Scouting. He played in 10 games with Bismarck of the NAHL and has 33 points in 20 games with Hill-Murray as the team captain. . There’s a chance that Palodichuk won’t see any action in the tournament, as Hill-Murray is still trying to figure out which players to quarantine.