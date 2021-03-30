NORTH AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE: Ice Wolves adapt to play outdoors

It is a routine that is becoming all too familiar to players and coaches.

Pack their things, get on the bus and take long bus rides to Odessa, North Richland Hills, Amarillo, Wichita Falls or Shreveport, La. To play in front of an opposing crowd.

It’s a normal part of any schedule for most teams, but it’s part of the seasonal routine for the New Mexico Ice Wolves.

The team has played every game outside of its normal home at the Outpost Ice Arena in Albuquerque due to COVID-19 restrictions in the state. Most of Ice Wolves’ home games have taken place at the NYTEX Center in North Richland Hills, home of the Lone Star Brahmas.

It wasn’t easy, but Phil Fox, Ice Wolves head coach and general manager, says his team has found ways to adapt to the unusual situation.

They learned how to play on the road and played more effectively as a team, Fox said. We learned what is needed, what works and what doesn’t. Frankly, it’s been a long time. They have been warriors. It’s not an easy thing to do. I tip these guys because they can.

Defender Mitch Becker, who has been with the squad since the start of last season, says this season has been a drag for him and his teammates.

When you’re on the bus, your back gets a little pain, Becker said. You don’t get that homely atmosphere either. We had to travel to places like Shreveport and North Richland Hills. Always booed and it’s tough.

Although the players have learned to get used to the schedule, it was not easy in the first months. Becker added that the team has been able to adapt to playing on the road.

We’ve set our routine, he said. We prepared our legs in a certain way.

There have also been schedule changes throughout the season with postponed games the team has faced.

It’s difficult because we can’t just stay home and relax before a game, said goalkeeper Beni Halasz. Were in hotels 24/7 and on the go. It is heavy. As a team we came together and we were able to win games.

The Ice Wolves (13-26-2-2) are fifth in the North American Hockey League South Division ahead of the Odessa Jackalopes and completed their most recent trip to Odessa with a split of a two-game series on March 22. and 23. The Ice Wolves improved after a 2-10 start with a nine-game loss.

The team is also in its second season of its existence, finishing the 2019-20 season at 13-34-2-3 before the pandemic shortened the season. New Mexico was also named the NAHL Organization of the Year at the end of last season.

Apparently they were still very young in areas, Fox said. If these guys want to keep up with adversity, they will become better people and better hockey players in the long run. It is good to see and take a step every day.

Fox admitted he would be lying if he said it was not easy to play on the road when other clubs enjoy being at home.

It’s really hard, he said. All of these kids have families and they’ve traveled to different parts of Texas, but it makes a difference. Fans give you momentum in all the different parts of the game. These guys haven’t had it, but they’ll appreciate it a lot more when they start playing at home.

The good news is that that day is fast approaching.

With the state of New Mexico easing restrictions on sporting events, the Ice Wolves will play their first home game against Wichita Falls on April 8.

We’ve been traveling all year so I’m looking forward to it and it will be nice for these guys to play at home, Fox said. If we do great, great but if not then be happy to be home.

