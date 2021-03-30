Gonzaga vs. USC odds: 2021 NCAA Tournament picks, March Madness Elite Eight predictions from proven model





The best-seeded Gonzaga Bulldogs look to be moving one step closer to their first national championship as they face the sixth-seeded USC Trojans in 2021 NCAA Tournament Elite Eight action on Tuesday. The Bulldogs (29-0), who have won 33 games in a row since last season, are making their 22nd consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance and 23rd overall. The Trojans (25-7), who finished second in the Pac-12 standings 15-5, want to reach the Final Four for the first time since 1954. USC makes its fourth Elite Eight appearance and its first since 2001 when it lost to the highest ranked Duke 79-69. The Lucas Oil Stadium tip in Indianapolis is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. ET. USC leads the all-time series 2-0. The Bulldogs are 8.5 points favorite in the last USC vs. Gonzaga odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under for total runs is set at 153. Before a Gonzaga vs. USC choice is finalized,check out March Madness’s basketball predictions and the SportsLine Projection Model’s betting advice The SportsLine projection model simulates every Division I basketball game 10,000 times. Over the past four years, the proprietary computer model has generated an impressive $ 2,200 in profit for $ 100 players at its best ratedcollege basketball picksagainst the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns. Now the model has set its sights on Gonzaga vs. Southern Cal in the Elite Eight of the 2021 NCAA Tournament go to SportsLine to see the choicesHere are several opportunities for college basketballand trends for Southern Cal vs. Gonzaga: USC vs. Gonzaga spread: Gonzaga -8.5

USC vs. Gonzaga over-under: 153 points

Money line USC vs. Gonzaga: USC +350, Gonzaga -450

USC: Ranks 90-5 in the last 95 games when opposition is below 70 points dating back to Feb. 28, 2015

GONZ: Is one of 29 teams in Division 1 history to end the regular season unbeaten Why Gonzaga Can Cover The Bulldogs aim to become the eighth undefeated national champion since 1939 and the first since Indiana in 1975-76. Leading the Zags is senior forward Corey Kispert, who averages 19 points, 4.9 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 0.9 steals per game. He is red hot off the field, scoring 54.7 percent of his field goals, including 46.2 percent from the 3-point range and 90.1 percent from the free-throw line. Sophomore forward Drew Timme was dominant for the last two games, scoring 30 points and 13 rebounds in a second round win over Oklahoma and 22 points in a Sweet 16 matchup against Creighton. He has scored 10 or more runs in 28 of the 29 games and has recorded five doubles. For the season, he averages 18.9 points, 7.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. Last season, he played in all 33 games, made four starts and averaged 20.5 minutes, 9.8 points, 5.4 rebounds and 0.9 blocks per game. Why USC can cover The Trojans have also shed a tear with three wins in a row and wins in 20 of the past 25 games. Freshman forward Evan Mobley powered the Trojans, averaging 16.3 points, 8.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists, and three blocks per game. He has achieved double digits in 14 consecutive games, including back-to-back games of 26 points against Utah and Colorado in the Pac-12 tournament. He’s also recorded 12 double doubles, including a 17-point, 11-rebound effort against BYU in his third collegiate match on Dec. 1. The experienced leadership of the team is senior guard Tahj Eaddy, who scored 20 points against Oregon in a Sweet 16 matchup on Sunday. Eaddy just missed a double-double in a first-round win over Drake, scoring nine points while delivering 10 assists. He has hit double digits in 25 games this season, averaging 13.7 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game. He connects with 45.1 percent of his field goals and 78.4 percent of his free throws. How to make USC vs Gonzaga picks The model leans over the total and projects that the teams combine for 154 points. It also says one side of the spread hits 60 percent of the time.You can only see the choice at SportsLine So who wins USC vs. Gonzaga? And which side of the spread hits 60 percent of the time?Head over to SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the computer model that crushed his school basketball choices







