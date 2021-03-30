Sports
What we’ve learned about football in Georgia so far this spring
Welcome toGood day, UGA, your one stop shop for football news and takes in Georgia. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about football, recruiting, basketball and more in Georgia.
What we’ve learned about football in Georgia so far this spring
The Bulldogs have finished the first two weeks of spring training and will have their seventh training Tuesday evening. We now know that Georgia will be without star-wide receiver George Pickens after rupturing his ACL, while Kenny McIntosh will miss the rest of the spring with an elbow injury.
As daunting as those injuries are, it’s not all we learned about Georgia this spring. There have been quite a few more positive developments for the Bulldogs this spring, both on the offensive and defensive side of the ball.
The attack in Georgia is far ahead of the defense
Kirby Smart has made it clear on multiple occasions that the attack in Georgia is not only ahead of where it was a season ago, but also ahead of the defense this spring.
This was to be expected with Georgia bringing back quarterback JT Daniels, while the country’s defense ranks 126th in production.
Related:5 Most Intriguing Georgia Soccer Players To Be Offended This Spring
Perhaps what made this so interesting is the candor with which Smart speaks of the offense. That side of the ball was a bugaboo under Smart and he will always be a defensive man at heart. So if Smart were to say so bluntly how the offense outperforms the defense, it should be a good sign for a unit Georgia will have to carry.
“They’re just ahead now,” said Smart. “Who can make you better than a team with a talented, experienced quarterback and some pretty skilled players. The drills are not designed to benefit the offense.
“We don’t really know much until you get the first scrimmage and you have to go out to tackle. I would say they are absolutely ahead in terms of execution and getting it right.
If you believe in the offense, you believe in Todd Monken
The loss of Pickens affects the crime ceiling in Georgia. Still, there is plenty of talent on that side of the ball, led by Daniels.
Georgia is also comfortable with what it has in wide receivers Jermaine Burton and Kearis Jackson. In the tight end, add Darnell Washington and a loaded running back, the Bulldogs have enough to overcome Pickens’ loss.
However, if there is one person who is going to help the Georgia attack the most in replacing Pickens, it is Offensive Coordinator Todd Monken. The Georgia attack has no other player like Pickens.
What it does have is a keen attacking mind that can design an insult to replace the production that Pickens would have given.
Consider Monken, the Billy Beane of this Georgian organization.
“You find your best footballers and you find ways to get them the ball and that’s what I think Coach Monken is doing great,” said Smart. “He’s going to try to exploit the weaknesses of the person you’re playing and he’ll try to use our strengths to do that.
Related:ESPN likes the direction of the attack in Georgia thanks to the offensive coordinator Todd Monken
“We have plays that we mention that are the same plays that we mention in all staff groups, it’s just another way of getting another playmaker the ball.”
Much is expected of the Georgia crime in the second year under Monken. So far, returns have been positive for Georgia. The spring game on April 17th gives us our first chance to see what the attack will look like, even when Pickens isn’t around.
In the defense, a few names pop up to know
Georgia needs some defensive players to act as the Bulldogs have to replace his top pass rushers and most of his secondary.
In the front seven, there are two clear developments that have caught our attention.
The first is in Travon Walker. Smart was asked about Nolan Smith, an obvious candidate for someone to replace Azeez Ojulari, when he brought up Walker without being asked.
“Travon is the man who must have a big year ahead of us,” said Smart. ‘He’s not just replacing Malik [Herring] but in many ways he replaces Azeez. I think everyone just assumes Azeez is gone, it’s Nolan’s job. It’s not like that for us. Sixty to 70 percent of the snaps, Travon is Azeez and Nolan is Azeez. It’s left and right only. Both guys play a lot of defensive end.
Walker played a small part in Georgia’s defense for the past two seasons. Traditionally, however, Georgia has not asked its line of defense to be disruptive players.
The Bulldogs have rarely had a player as gifted as Walker. In his first two seasons on campus, he has only 3.5 bags. If Walker is to help replace Ojulari, he will have to have a much bigger season.
The other player who has drawn attention is fellow junior Nakobe Dean. It’s for a very different reason than Walker’s.
Dean was unable to fully participate this spring due to labrum surgery in January. But Georgia’s best tackler of a season ago is still making his presence felt.
“I think guys are gaining confidence,” said Smart. “Nakobe (Dean) caught my eye. He’s a guy who’s a really great leader and has taken on more of a vocal role. I think that’s great. Obviously, we have many offensive leaders. “
RelatedNakobe Dean continues to impress Kirby Smart even during an injury
If Dean makes another jump, once he’s back to full strength, he’ll have a good chance of being the best Georgia linebacker since Roquan Smith.
Kirby Smart meant it when Georgia needed help at cornerback
Georgia reporters didn’t have to wait long to find out how seriously Smart tried everything in the cornerback position, when Lewis Cine started with Georgia Safety, he revealed he was getting reps at cornerback.
The position will be one of constant fascination until when Georgia players hit Clemson on September 4th. Georgia has young players such as Kelee Ringo, Jalen Kimber and Nyland Green. There is also veteran Ameer Speed on the position.
Related:Kirby Smart challenges former Georgia five-star defenders
Georgia could also turn to the transfer portal to meet secondary needs as the Bulldogs have three scholarships available for the fall.
Last week, another high-profile defensive back entered the transfer portal and there was a Georgia connection. West Virginia-based Tykee Smith announced he would be entering the transfer portal.
Thanks WVU….
To be continued…. pic.twitter.com/uk9nNoa0r3
– T. Smith (@TykSmith) March 25, 2021
Smith played for Georgia’s new coach Jahmile Addae last season, although he was a safety for the Mountaineers. Georgia could try Smith in the corner, as could Cine, but Smith’s best possible home could be in the star position if he ended up picking the Bulldogs.
Smith won’t be the last talented defensive backbone to enter the portal, though, and Georgia will be patient with its current line of defensive backs. We know that much about what we saw this spring.
Georgia can still recruit nationally
This has nothing to do with the current Georgia team, but the recruiting path has enforced it for the past few days.
After eight of the first nine public pledges came from the state of Georgia for the recruitment class in 2022, the Bulldogs got into linebacker Jalon Walker from state perspectives and ran Jordan James back.
Dedicated !! #GODAWGS pic.twitter.com/HIHo0b0RKP
– Jordan (@ JordanJames24) March 29, 2021
Georgia had to rely on state recruitment for the 2021 cycle due to the lack of recruitment visits. So far in the 2022 cycle, where Georgia currently has the No. 2 ranked class, the Bulldogs have used the same formula.
But visits are looming, with June 1 as the target date. In the 2019 and 2020 recruitment cycles, classes in Georgia were formed by a majority of out-of-state recruits. The Bulldogs have found success in both the state of Georgia and beyond in recent years
With the recruitment cycle starting to seem more traditional, it’s worth keeping an eye on where Georgia’s pledges come from. Do the Bulldogs continue to prioritize the leads they have a stronger relationship with, or do they strive for more talented leads who are likely to be more contentious recruiting fights?
How that question is answered will go on to define the 2022 character class for Georgia.
More Georgia football stories from around DawgNation
Dawgs on Twitter
#RBU #EndZoneStalkers pic.twitter.com/wa49WlRnm0
– Dell McGee (@DellMcGee) March 29, 2021
GO DAWGS !!
– Coach Kirby Smart (@KirbySmartUGA) March 29, 2021
BLURRR pic.twitter.com/nK0JQHmlKi
– Arian Smith (@ ArianSmith2) March 29, 2021
Focused on the details.#End #GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/BcPxLRFcOv
– Georgia Football (@GeorgiaFootball) March 29, 2021
Good Dawg of the Day
This is Cooper. He is worried that his head will look big from this angle. Especially compared to the rest of his body. 13/10 maybe a little pic.twitter.com/A0UjGNa7cV
– WeRateDogs (@dog_rates) March 30, 2021
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]