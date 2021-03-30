Welcome toGood day, UGA, your one stop shop for football news and takes in Georgia. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about football, recruiting, basketball and more in Georgia.

What we’ve learned about football in Georgia so far this spring

The Bulldogs have finished the first two weeks of spring training and will have their seventh training Tuesday evening. We now know that Georgia will be without star-wide receiver George Pickens after rupturing his ACL, while Kenny McIntosh will miss the rest of the spring with an elbow injury.

As daunting as those injuries are, it’s not all we learned about Georgia this spring. There have been quite a few more positive developments for the Bulldogs this spring, both on the offensive and defensive side of the ball.

The attack in Georgia is far ahead of the defense

Kirby Smart has made it clear on multiple occasions that the attack in Georgia is not only ahead of where it was a season ago, but also ahead of the defense this spring.

This was to be expected with Georgia bringing back quarterback JT Daniels, while the country’s defense ranks 126th in production.

Related:5 Most Intriguing Georgia Soccer Players To Be Offended This Spring

Perhaps what made this so interesting is the candor with which Smart speaks of the offense. That side of the ball was a bugaboo under Smart and he will always be a defensive man at heart. So if Smart were to say so bluntly how the offense outperforms the defense, it should be a good sign for a unit Georgia will have to carry.

“They’re just ahead now,” said Smart. “Who can make you better than a team with a talented, experienced quarterback and some pretty skilled players. The drills are not designed to benefit the offense.

“We don’t really know much until you get the first scrimmage and you have to go out to tackle. I would say they are absolutely ahead in terms of execution and getting it right.

If you believe in the offense, you believe in Todd Monken

The loss of Pickens affects the crime ceiling in Georgia. Still, there is plenty of talent on that side of the ball, led by Daniels.

Georgia is also comfortable with what it has in wide receivers Jermaine Burton and Kearis Jackson. In the tight end, add Darnell Washington and a loaded running back, the Bulldogs have enough to overcome Pickens’ loss.

However, if there is one person who is going to help the Georgia attack the most in replacing Pickens, it is Offensive Coordinator Todd Monken. The Georgia attack has no other player like Pickens.

What it does have is a keen attacking mind that can design an insult to replace the production that Pickens would have given.

Consider Monken, the Billy Beane of this Georgian organization.

“You find your best footballers and you find ways to get them the ball and that’s what I think Coach Monken is doing great,” said Smart. “He’s going to try to exploit the weaknesses of the person you’re playing and he’ll try to use our strengths to do that.

Related:ESPN likes the direction of the attack in Georgia thanks to the offensive coordinator Todd Monken

“We have plays that we mention that are the same plays that we mention in all staff groups, it’s just another way of getting another playmaker the ball.”

Much is expected of the Georgia crime in the second year under Monken. So far, returns have been positive for Georgia. The spring game on April 17th gives us our first chance to see what the attack will look like, even when Pickens isn’t around.

In the defense, a few names pop up to know

Georgia needs some defensive players to act as the Bulldogs have to replace his top pass rushers and most of his secondary.

In the front seven, there are two clear developments that have caught our attention.

The first is in Travon Walker. Smart was asked about Nolan Smith, an obvious candidate for someone to replace Azeez Ojulari, when he brought up Walker without being asked.

“Travon is the man who must have a big year ahead of us,” said Smart. ‘He’s not just replacing Malik [Herring] but in many ways he replaces Azeez. I think everyone just assumes Azeez is gone, it’s Nolan’s job. It’s not like that for us. Sixty to 70 percent of the snaps, Travon is Azeez and Nolan is Azeez. It’s left and right only. Both guys play a lot of defensive end.

Walker played a small part in Georgia’s defense for the past two seasons. Traditionally, however, Georgia has not asked its line of defense to be disruptive players.

The Bulldogs have rarely had a player as gifted as Walker. In his first two seasons on campus, he has only 3.5 bags. If Walker is to help replace Ojulari, he will have to have a much bigger season.

The other player who has drawn attention is fellow junior Nakobe Dean. It’s for a very different reason than Walker’s.

Dean was unable to fully participate this spring due to labrum surgery in January. But Georgia’s best tackler of a season ago is still making his presence felt.

“I think guys are gaining confidence,” said Smart. “Nakobe (Dean) caught my eye. He’s a guy who’s a really great leader and has taken on more of a vocal role. I think that’s great. Obviously, we have many offensive leaders. “

RelatedNakobe Dean continues to impress Kirby Smart even during an injury

If Dean makes another jump, once he’s back to full strength, he’ll have a good chance of being the best Georgia linebacker since Roquan Smith.

Kirby Smart meant it when Georgia needed help at cornerback

Georgia reporters didn’t have to wait long to find out how seriously Smart tried everything in the cornerback position, when Lewis Cine started with Georgia Safety, he revealed he was getting reps at cornerback.

The position will be one of constant fascination until when Georgia players hit Clemson on September 4th. Georgia has young players such as Kelee Ringo, Jalen Kimber and Nyland Green. There is also veteran Ameer Speed ​​on the position.

Related:Kirby Smart challenges former Georgia five-star defenders

Georgia could also turn to the transfer portal to meet secondary needs as the Bulldogs have three scholarships available for the fall.

Last week, another high-profile defensive back entered the transfer portal and there was a Georgia connection. West Virginia-based Tykee Smith announced he would be entering the transfer portal.

Smith played for Georgia’s new coach Jahmile Addae last season, although he was a safety for the Mountaineers. Georgia could try Smith in the corner, as could Cine, but Smith’s best possible home could be in the star position if he ended up picking the Bulldogs.

Smith won’t be the last talented defensive backbone to enter the portal, though, and Georgia will be patient with its current line of defensive backs. We know that much about what we saw this spring.

Georgia can still recruit nationally

This has nothing to do with the current Georgia team, but the recruiting path has enforced it for the past few days.

After eight of the first nine public pledges came from the state of Georgia for the recruitment class in 2022, the Bulldogs got into linebacker Jalon Walker from state perspectives and ran Jordan James back.

Georgia had to rely on state recruitment for the 2021 cycle due to the lack of recruitment visits. So far in the 2022 cycle, where Georgia currently has the No. 2 ranked class, the Bulldogs have used the same formula.

But visits are looming, with June 1 as the target date. In the 2019 and 2020 recruitment cycles, classes in Georgia were formed by a majority of out-of-state recruits. The Bulldogs have found success in both the state of Georgia and beyond in recent years

With the recruitment cycle starting to seem more traditional, it’s worth keeping an eye on where Georgia’s pledges come from. Do the Bulldogs continue to prioritize the leads they have a stronger relationship with, or do they strive for more talented leads who are likely to be more contentious recruiting fights?

How that question is answered will go on to define the 2022 character class for Georgia.

More Georgia football stories from around DawgNation

Dawgs on Twitter

GO DAWGS !! – Coach Kirby Smart (@KirbySmartUGA) March 29, 2021

Good Dawg of the Day