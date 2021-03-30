Caddy or football coach? Murray reflects on life after tennis | The Mighty 790 KFGO

(Reuters) – British Andy Murray would be interesting to become a caddy on a professional golf tour or earn football coaching qualifications after quitting tennis, the former world number one said.

Murray, three-time Grand Slam champion, withdrew from the Miami Open last week due to a groin injury. The 33-year-old has fallen to 116 in the world rankings after long-term injuries from hip surgery.

The Briton didn’t say when he would lower the curtain on his playing career, but said he was interested in other sports after retirement.

“I really love golf, being a caddy on a golf tour would be exciting to get up close and personal with top golfers and learn about another sport like this one,” Murray told the Gentleman’s Journal https: // www. .thegentlemansjournal.com/article / andy-murray-interview-sorry-mistakes-castore-tennis-olympics magazine.

“There is probably also a cross between tennis and golf on the mental side and it could be interesting to help a golfer do that.”

The Scot, who declined an offer to train with Glasgow football club Rangers on their youth academy when he was a schoolboy, added that he would also like to try a coaching role in the sport.

“Getting your coaching badges in football is something that would be fun to do,” he said.

(Reported by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru; edited by Peter Rutherford)