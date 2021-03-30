Tuesday’s state tournament prep hockey game for boys





DODGE COUNTY (17-3-1) USA HERMANTOWN (19-1) What: Class A quarter-final When: 6 pm True: Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul Outlook: This match was considered relatively one-sided before it was revealed on Monday that most of Hermantown’s varsities are ineligible to play due to COVID-19 protocols. The Hawks will line up their junior varsity against the Wildcats, who took their first state tournament and ninth straight win with a 4-3 win over Mankato West in the Section 1A final. The program, which combines the school districts of Kasson-Mantorville, Triton and Hayfield, last lost 8-7 to St. Cloud Cathedral, beating a team from Hermantown 10-1. Dodge County also lost 12-1 to Class AA power Maple Grove. Offensively, the Wildcats rely on the duo of Brody Lamb (42 goals, 34 assists, 76 points) and Matt Donovan (25-2550). Lamb, a University of Minnesota recruit, has a five-goal game, a four-goal game and a hat-trick of hat-tricks this season. After a slow start, he scored at least two goals (29 in total) in 12 consecutive matches. Goalkeeper Isaac Dale (14-3-1, 2.88 goals against average, .875 serve percentage) faces a team that has fired more than 1,000 shots at goal this season. The top-seeded Hawks continue their more than ten-year dominance of Section 7A, beating Duluth Denfeld 7-1 in the final for the third time this season to qualify for a 17th state tournament. Hermantown excelled in those tournaments at least until the championship game won three titles and finished second and twice third in the past 15 years. But this is another group of Hawks, who this season outperformed its opponents 149-23 and 28-5 on powerplays. Sophomore Zam Plante (28-3058), who has played four games after injuring Duluth East, is still leading the team in scoring, but will be the only regular in the lineup after the announcement that COVID-19 put aside the standouts of the teams. Seniors Ethan Lund (17-3148), Aaron Pionk (15-2540), Aydyn Dowd (18-2139) and Cole Antcliff (14-2337) are among the missing tournament veterans, as is senior defender Joey Pierce (9-1221), a Mr. Hockey candidate. Junior goalkeeper Cole Thorsvik (3-0, 0.27, .963), who has allowed only one goal out of 27 shots this season, replaces sophomore Garron Opsahl (16-1, 1.34, .907).

Quote: That’s our only hope at this point, that we have a very hard-tested JV team. They all practiced with the varsity this year. They all played against Zam Plante and Joey Pierce and Aydyn Dowd and Aaron Pionk and Ethan Lund for several weeks during the season. Hawks coach Patrick Andrews about his JV players getting in for the varsity. TV: WDIO Ch. ten Online: Prepspotlight.tv

