The Welsh table tennis star advising US President Joe Biden on tackling climate change | Wales





Welsh athlete Anna Hursey, who became the youngest ever to compete in the Commonwealth Games, has been asked to help US President Joe Biden tackle climate change. Born in Carmarthen, Hursey represented Wales on the Gold Coast in 2018 when she was just 11 years old and has spoken of when America's oldest president contacted her. The now 14-year-old, joined ITV's Good Morning Britain crew live from her training camp in Portugal to discuss her table tennis career and her passion for climate change. Anna is the youngest athlete ever to compete in the Commonwealth Games Anna said she received an email from the 46th President of the United States, Joe Biden, asking her for advice on how to combat climate change and achieve the US goal of achieving net zero emissions by 2050. Discussing her upcoming meeting with the US President, she said, "I have not met him yet, but I am very happy that the US Embassy has asked me to be involved. It's really great. "I am a young champion for the United Nations against conventional climate change and that is why they asked me, but also to do my table tennis. She will advise Joe Biden on tackling climate change Talking about the advice she would give to Biden, she said, "I think more people should really try to do more on their own and that's investing in projects similar to planting trees and stoves in India, or they can do small things like walk or cycle instead of driving and use less plastic. "I think everything will help and I hope more people will get involved." Anna is currently training for the Birmingham Commonwealth Games in 2022 and hopes to compete in the 2024 Paris Olympics. Hursey hopes to compete in the 2024 Paris Olympics Credit: FATHER When discussing her education, she said, "I do about five hours a day and then I have a day off a week, but I also do training at InterHigh and it's a carbon neutral school so I'm very happy that I can support them. " GMB presenter Ben Shephard jokingly suggested that Anna should challenge President Biden to a game of ping pong when they meet later this year.

