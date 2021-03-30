Game # 37 Preview: The Blue Jackets are headed to Florida, but this weekend won’t be a vacation.





Tuesday, March 30 – 7:00 PM EST

Amalie Arena – Tampa, Florida

Television: Fox Sports Ohio, NHL Network, ESPN +; Radio: 97.1 FM

Opponents Blog: Raw cargo Tampa Bay Lightning (34-24-8, 50 points, 1st Central) Bee Columbus Blue Jackets (36-13-15, 34 points, 6th Central) I won’t be repeating this past weekend – partly because I didn’t watch the games, I only saw their results on Twitter, and also because I don’t want to put myself in a bad mood before trying to put together every optimism I can find to scrape when I go to this TBL-FLA-FLA-TBL series, the coats are coming. The Jackets haven’t seen a win since their shootout thriller against the Hurricanes on March 20, so they are definitely arriving. But with the lineup and team in ruins, for want of a better word, the odds are pretty grim against the number 1 team in the league. If it seems like it’s been a while since the Blue Jackets stared at the Lightning, it’s because – since January 23, to be precise – in a match where we won 5-2. To put into perspective where the team was at that time of the season, Pierre-Luc Dubois was still on the team. Clearly, A LOT has changed since then. Player to watch Max Domi On a weekend full of bad things – in other words, getting carried away by the Detroit Red Wings – Max Domi was a bright spot, and it looks like he is finally reaching his potential with the team. So I’ll keep an eye on him – which I always do anyway, he’s so handsome. I hope he steps down and plays an integral role in closing the three-point gap between the Jackets and a playoff spot this year. Jackets Notes Eric Robinson is playing in his 100th NHL game tonight, and Max Domi has played 304 consecutive games since February 2, 2017, the seventh-longest streak in the NHL. Who is in the net tonight has not been announced. The other bank The bolts are on a two game loss streak, meaning the coats have to strike while that iron is hot. They lost to Carolina on Saturday and to Dallas last Thursday, both on the road. I love how their blog is currently freaking out over a two game losing streak and whether or not they should #FireCooper – join the club, friends! Season Series 01/21/21 TBL 3 @ CBJ 2 (OT)

23/01/21 TBL 2 @ CBJ 5

03/30/21 CBJ @ TBL

01/04/21 CBJ @ TBL

04/06/21 TBL @ CBJ

04/08/21 TBL @ CBJ

22/04/21 CBJ @ TBL

25/04/21 CBJ @ TBL Statistics Tampa Bay Columbus 3.59 (1) GPG 2.47 (27) 2.38 (5) GAPG 3.17 (23) 30.2% (1) PP% 14.9% (26) 81.8% (9) PK% 75.9% (25) 51.6% (11) 5v5 shot attempt% 46.2% (31) 52.2% (6) 5v5 Unblocked shot attempt% 47.1% (28) 9.1 (9) 5v5 shot% 7.6 (19) .935 (1) 5v5 Save% .915 (24) Steven Stamkos, 16 G leader Oliver BJORKSTRAND, Cam Atkinson, 12 Viktor Hedman, 27 A leader Oliver BJORKSTRAND, 17 Viktor Hedman, 33 P leader Oliver BJORKSTRAND, 29 Pat Maroon, 46 PIM leader Max Domi, 37 13-2-0 Home / Away 6-9-2 6-4-0 Last 10 3-4-3 Projected setup Patrik Laine Jack Roslovic Cam Atkinson Max Domi Kevin Stenlund Oliver BJORKSTRAND Boone Jenner Alexandre Texier Nick Foligno Riley Nash To be determined Eric Robinson Zach Werenski Seth Jones Vladislav Gavrikov David Savard Gabriel Carlsson Michael Del Zotto Elvis Merzlikins Joonas Korpisalo Columbus blue jackets Tampa Bay Lightning Ondrej Palat Brayden Point Tyler Johnson Alex Killorn Anthony Cirelli Steven Stamkos Barclay Goodrow Yanni Gourde Blake Coleman Patrick Maroon Ross Colton Mathieu Joseph Victor Hedman Jan Rutta Mikhail Sergachev Callan Foote Andreas Borgman Luke Schenn Andrei Vasilevskiy Curtis McElhinney

