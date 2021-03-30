India England Cricket Series 2020-21 A Review

The England cricket team’s nearly two-month tour is finally over and India is winning in all three formats of the game. The English played well in the two shorter versions of the game, giving India a tough fight while the test series was dominated by India, apart from the first test in which India found new lows. You could dismiss that initial test performance as one of those things and let the matter rest. While winning is important and should be celebrated, it is equally important to take stock of everything that has happened to ensure that lessons learned or shortcomings identified are addressed for the future.

Test team selection was good, except for the inclusion of Kuldeep Yadav and Shahbaz Nadeem. While Kuldeep has been on the bench since the Australian series, Nadeem lacked credentials as a frontline spinner to bowl with Ashvin Ravichandran. Washington Sundar filled Ravi Jadejas’ shoes admirably and had already proven its worth as an all-rounder on the Australian tour. It might have been more sensible to send Kuldeep Yadav to play domestic cricket to regain his form by bowling long spells rather than warming up the bench on the sidelines. A similar decision on the talented KL Rahul would also have been lavishly paid out, bearing in mind the two white ball cricket series that would follow.

Thirty-one-year-old Nadeems place should have gone to Siraj Ahmed, watching the future, or if a third spinner were inescapable, a younger and more eager rookie like Rahul Chahar could have been initiated with an eye for the future. If experience was the necessity of the hour then there was no better choice than Yuzvendra Chahal. Nadeems’ figures of four wickets for 233 runs in 59 overs in the first test barely justified his selection. In the next three tests, Axar Patels’ performance was a dream run for a rookie spinner, and you’ll wonder why selectors and team management couldn’t foresee its potential for the first test. After all, their job is to do that instead of being overly cautious and just looking for experience that wasn’t backed by performance. Washington Sundar as the third spinner was a good choice.

After the tests, it was the five-game T 20 series, a format in which England today is a very difficult side to beat and relies on aggression from the start. This is a format where even the best of bowlers and batsmen can collide, while a rookie can trump on any given day. It was a hard-fought series and could have gone either way and India was lucky to win it. A major concern for India was Rahuls’ performance with scores of 1,0,0 and 14 in the first four games he played. That’s where a stint in domestic cricket previously would have helped him without a doubt. The highlights of the series were the debut performances of Ishan Krishan and Sura Yadav with the bat. There was some concern about Yuzvendra Chahal’s performance, but given the lack of a quality spinner to bowl consecutively on the other side, this could perhaps be overlooked. In fairness, Axar could have held on to Patel after his superlative test matches.

Finally it was time for the three-day one-day series. Indian selectors and team management have been working overtime in the ODI team selection. India did not provide a sixth bowling option which is an inescapable requirement in this format. If Hardik Patel wasn’t going to bowl, and he didn’t in the first two games, it was highly doubtful to play him for more experienced and equally aggressive batsmen like Ishan Krishan, Surya Kumar Yadav, Mayank Aggarwal or Manish Pandey. In the first two ODIs, he scored one and 35, in all likelihood, one of the above four would have fared better. His failure to bowl in the first two games undoubtedly hurt India. In the final ODI with figures of nine overs for 48 runs and 64 runs with the bat, he justified his shot. This just proved the point about the need for a sixth bowling option, especially when Krunal Pandya, the lone spinner, leaked a lot of runs in the four overs he was bowling.

The real serious selection issue was with the spin bowling department in ODIs. Krunal Pandya was primarily in the playing eleven, mainly as one of the five bowlers on the front line, any ability with the bat was secondary. His figures of 59 runs in ten over for one wicket in the first match, six overs for 72 runs in the second match and four overs for 29 runs in the third did not justify his inclusion as a frontline spinner. With the bat aside from the 58-run dream debut, he only scored 12 and 25 in the next two. The selectors or the team management did not expect that he would see a repeat of his debut in every game. In addition, he was the lone spinner in the last game and threw only four overs for 29 runs and had to run. Its ability to take up the wicket is very poor and the probability of leakage is very high. Anyone who thinks they are a front line spinner material should have their head examined.

Keeping Chahal and Ashwin out for all ODI matches is bizarre to say the least. ODI cricket is like an innings of a test match as it is a 50 overs game. If Ashwin is a match winner in tests, it defies logic to declare him unfit for ODI matches. He is the best spinner in the country today and should just be in the playing eleven. In fairness, he’s a more experienced batsman than Krunal when a number seven or eight has to play ten to fifteen overs on any given day. Playing Ashvin with Chahal or Axar is arguably the best spin combination India has today. Even Sundar is preferred over Krunal, given his prowess with the bat and his ability to bowl in the first ten overs of the match.

While experience and temperament are important criteria for test match selection, in the shorter versions of the game, the infusion of fresh blood is important in a limited way to harness that aggressive and non-fearful approach. Surya Kumar Yadav, Ishan Krishan, Sundar and Axar have proven that in the last two series. Perhaps Krunal could also be added to this list, but without intending any offense, he’s not in the same class and the just-concluded ODI series proves that.

As for England, given their brand of overly aggressive cricket in white ball matches, it may be more convenient for them to hit first when they win the toss. Unfortunately, in India they chose to go into the field and they may have made a mistake. Hitting first and setting a target allows them to become uninhibitedly aggressive without the pressure of runs on the board staring at them. When they’re chasing, the challenge of a score of over 300 runs in an ODI will always be daunting. English style aggressive hitting is about setting goals without worrying about losing one or two wickets, where the goal is to prove to a point that they can be brave and create impossible goals. Chasing a target, in which India normally excels, is a more disciplined and calculating approach with a judicious mix of steadfastness and aggression at different periods of the game to reach a milestone that takes the full 50 overs into account. Both approaches work and captains must take a call depending on the strength of their team and ground conditions.

Facebook Twitter Linkedin E-mail

Disclaimer The above opinions are of the author.







END OF ARTICLE





