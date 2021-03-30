Washington Football Team decisions about ownership, name and QB come into focus – Washington Blog

ASHBURN, Va. – The Washington Football Team has determined its quarterback position – for now – but things remain uncertain when it comes to other big things, such as team ownership and a permanent name.

Some of those issues can be resolved this week. Others will have to wait a little longer. And while the quarterback had stabilized off-season, that doesn’t mean the search is over. Here is Washington with some of the major decisions looming on and off the field.

What’s at stake for owner Dan Snyder at this week’s NFL rallies?

Full ownership of the franchise.

During Tuesday and Wednesday’s virtual league rallies, NFL owners will vote on Snyder’s bid to buy out his three minority shareholders. It concerns 40.5% of the stake in the franchise and would give his family full control. Snyder owns 40.59% percent, while his mother, Arlette, owns 6.5% and his sister Michele owns 12.55%. Snyder is said to pay $ 875 million and has already received a $ 450 million waiver from the NFL Finance Committee, paving the way for approval.

At least three-quarters – 24 of the 32 owners – must vote in favor of the sale to complete it.

It would also end a nearly year-long feud, filled with court documents and allegations, between Snyder and his three longtime minority shareholders, Fred Smith, Dwight Schar and Robert Rothman. They each bought shares in 2003.

The NFL has said this situation is separate from the ongoing independent investigation led by attorney Beth Wilkinson into Snyder’s organization, over allegations of sexual harassment by former employees. The NFL has not yet received the report, a spokesman said. Last month, twenty former team members asked NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell to release the report upon completion.

It is uncertain whether approval of the sale indicates what future punishment Snyder could face based on the findings. Multiple league sources have said since the investigation began they don’t expect the other owners to force Snyder to sell. Most have said that even if they hated him, other owners wouldn’t want to for fear of setting a precedent – wondering how it could be used to drive others out in the future. But the same sources said it all depends on what else is in the study.

The team reached a $ 1.6 million settlement for a sexual misconduct claim against Snyder in 2009, but Snyder has denied any wrongdoing and an outside law firm was unable to substantiate the allegations.

Where’s the team with a new name?

Washington President Jason Wright has consistently said the process would take a while, but he did tell ESPN last week that the new name would be in effect for 2022. For the 2021 season, it will remain the Washington Football Team, and although that name To qualify as a permanent one, there is currently no name starring.

Wright has also said that once they have a name, they will not announce it until they have completed other aspects of their re-branding, such as designing and approving a new logo. Wright said a new name could be announced during the season, but “it’s hard to stick to the timing because the importance here is thoroughness, rigor and making sure we are inclusive of all the people we need to listen to. That works against speed in some ways, but we’re going as fast as possible. “

Washington announced last July that it would withdraw its former name, but the search didn’t really start until after Wright arrived in August.

They’ve received over 15,000 entries, and Wright said they won’t simply take the name with the most votes, but instead discuss the reasons why names are popular: Is there a theme that resonates?

Even if the final choice isn’t the Washington Football Team, Wright said the feeling behind why some like it might help them choose a different name.

“It’s important that a substantial portion of our fan base feels that this is a continuation of something versus a full reset, something completely new,” he said.

After signing Ryan Fitzpatrick, is Washington ready at QB?

No. From the moment they signed the veteran journeyman, it was clear that the team would continue to look for a long-term solution with the quarterback. Signing Fitzpatrick likely increased the odds of drafting a quarterback.

The coaches see Fitzpatrick as a strong mentor, making him a desirable combination with a rookie. Sources have been consistent saying they could draft one and, yes, it could be in the first round (WFT has the No. 19 pick). But it could also be a day 2 choice – someone like the one from Florida Kyle TraskIt is not a guarantee that they will produce one, but it remains a strong desire.

Washington has Kyle Allen and Taylor Heinicke on the roster, so adding a QB would eventually result in one of them being dropped. Allen has no money guarantee this season and would cost nothing to cut back; Heinicke has $ 1.5 million in guaranteed money.

If Washington doesn’t field a quarterback, it could roll with whatever it has and try again next year; it could also re-sign Fitzpatrick to serve as a mentor again. But it wants to add one more young quarterback, with a higher ceiling, to develop.

Will Washington add more aid to the broad receiver?

Not necessary. Washington signed Curtis Samuel, whose speed was desired, and veteran slot receiver Adam Humphries. While Samuel will be used in the slot machine, Washington wants to move him and take advantage of his versatility. The staff envision using it outside too, perhaps in conjunction with Terry McLaurin to give the defense a different look, or in the backfield, be it the occasional runner or as a mismatch in the passing game.

Humphries’ presence allows them to move Samuel. But Washington also wants to strengthen its outside host corps – especially in search of big targets. That’s why, according to a source, they will continue to follow New England N’Keal Harry’s first round in 2019 (6 feet-4, 225 pounds) if the patriots decide to trade him.

They have other areas to deal with in violation – left tackle and another tight end below them – that could be done during draft. The big goals they have at a wide receiver include Cam Sims, reaching a strong finish to 2020, Antonio Gandy-Golden, last year’s fourth round, a non-factor as a rookie in part due to injuries, and 2019 fifth- rounder Kelvin Harmon, who missed last season with a torn ACL.

It’s possible that one or two of those goals will emerge, but if Washington gets the right chance to add competition for them, it will.