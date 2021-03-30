Sports
COVID Imperils Boys State Hockey Tourney Chances Of Hermantown, Hill-Murray – WCCO
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The puck drops on Tuesday for the Minnesota State Boys hockey tournament, but two powerhouse programs learned on Monday that COVID-19 could bank their teams.
Hill-Murray School, the number two seed in Class 2A, still hopes they will compete in the tournament. No one has had a positive test, but an opponent has, and quarantine time is over a day when they have to play at Wayzata High School on Wednesday.
Sources tell WCCO they have attorneys, they showed the tape, and they hope the Minnesota Department of Health approves their appeal. Sources also say they will meet on Tuesday and hope MDH recommends the MSHSL that they can play.
Perennial class A power Hermantown High School, the number one seed, has the same situation. They’re sending their junior varsity team to play, plus two key injured players who weren’t exposed last week – one of whom is the state’s top scorer. They had to recall a junior varsity player from spring break to play in a state tournament.
Coach Patrick Andrews says it has been an emotional solution to achieve.
We have a [JV player] coming back from Florida on a plane vacationing with his family to play. That’s how much this program means to them, Andrews said. Everyone is upset. There were tears, there was anger and all those emotions. But at the end of the day, we have a hockey game to win tomorrow, and these guys got a great opportunity that they never thought they would get.
