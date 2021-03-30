Boston Red Sox News: Franchy Cordero Makes Opening Day Roster While Team Makes Final Roster Moves

The Red Soxs spring slate comes to an end on Tuesday, and with that, the team has made its final selection moves. These decisions were made a little easier on Monday thanks to the news that Matt Barnes and the close contacts who were gone over the former’s positive COVID test have been cleared to return immediately. That situation led to some messy selection decisions for the first few days of the season, but that is now off the table. These are the moves the team announced on Tuesday morning.

The big one here is that Franchy Cordero is ready for the start of the season. His progress has been surprising to me, as in my experience when it was announced that a player may not be ready for the start of the season, that almost always means that it won’t be. Teams are understandably cautious at this time of year, so once that sentiment is made public it usually means it’s almost inevitable. Cordero has countered that trend despite his late spring start as his timing on record looked really good in his small sample.

Of course, Cordero was on the COVID list, which means he wasn’t technically on the 40-man roster. A spot had to be cleared so that he could officially rejoin the selection, and John Schreiber got the short end of the stick there. That’s not much of a surprise, as he was always the next obvious guy to get cut, but the Red Sox will hope he lift waivers. Schreiber is a funky pitcher and it’s not clear if his deception-led style will work in the majors, but he had success with the minors and he could serve as solid emergency depth.

The other ripple effect here is that Michael Chavis is indeed being relegated to the alternate site to start the season. As it seemed like Cordero wouldn’t be ready, the Chaviss hot spring had put him firmly in place to start the year in the greats. However, there is simply no place for him with the three-man bench right now, even given his hot march. Christian Arroyo, his main league at the moment, has no options for the minor league, so the decision was quite easy. That said, Chavis impressed enough this spring that he is almost undoubtedly first in line for a placement call-up when needed.

On the pitching staff, the Red Sox also had one decision to make in their bullpen. After choosing Kevin McCarthy to stay with the team after his upward mobility clause came and went on Sunday, the decision came down to Phillips Valdez and Colten Brewer. Neither was particularly sharp this spring, but despite the shakiness, Valdez got the lead with Brewer as an option. This always seemed like the obvious choice if they didn’t choose McCarthy as Valdez was much more successful a year ago, even though some of Brewers’s problems were due to miscarriage as a starter.

That said, Brewer could be back on the roster for Thursday as well. Alex Cora said there is one pretty good chance Eduardo Rodriguez starts the year on the injured list. It looks like Tanner Houck will start the year in the majors to take that spot in the rotation. Matt Andriese may have been an option before being shut down for a few days as part of the Barnes situation, but they could wait until Saturday, when it is likely to startThat means Brewer could potentially be a one-day stint in the majors on Thursday, although that’s just speculation on my part.

There are a few other bits of news we should also mention here. First, Ryan Brasiers’ rocky start continues through 2021. He hurt his hand during the off season and then had a late start to the camp due to a personal problem that caused him to miss the start of the season anyway. Not that the delay seems to be getting any longer. Cora announced this morning that the right-handed illuminator will miss extra time with a calf load. It is still unclear exactly how long it is, but the early prognosis is not great.

Finally, the Red Sox added some more pitching depth to the organization, signing left-handed reliever Tyler Olson for a minor league dealThe left-handed has spent parts of five seasons in the majors, most recently with Cleveland in 2017, 18 and 19. Cubs last winter but not thrown for them in season. Over his 94 career innings in the majors, he pitched to an ERA of 3.83 with a FIP of 4.01, largely succeeding in a more LOOGY role. The Red Sox have Josh Taylor and Darwinzon Hernandez in the majors, but they don’t have a whole lot of left-handed depth waiting in Worcester. This is a nice addition to help with that problem.