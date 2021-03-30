Rishabh Pant Leads Delhi Capitals in IPL 2021 | Cricket News







Pant will captain the 14th edition of the tournament for injured Shreyas Iyer, who injured his left shoulder during the recently concluded India-England ODI series. ANNOUNCEMENT Rishabh Pant will be our captain for # IPL2021 @ ShreyasIyer15 has been banned from the upcomi https://t.co/AW9quBzfra – Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) 1617115582000 NEW DELHI: IPL team Delhi Capitals on Tuesday appointed Rishabh Pant as captain for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League, which starts April 9 in Chennai.Pant will captain the 14th edition of the tournament for injured Shreyas Iyer, who injured his left shoulder during the recently concluded India-England ODI series. This will be Rishabh Pant’s debut as an IPL captain. The 23-year-old wicket-keeper-batsman has led the Delhi state team in the past. The Capitals will play their first game against the Chennai Super Kings in Mumbai on April 10.

Pant was in red-hot form, hitting 77 and 78 in the last two ODIs against England when India won the series 2-1 at Pune.

Speaking of his new role, Rishabh Pant said, “Delhi is where I grew up and where my IPL journey began six years ago. One day leading this team is a dream I’ve always cherished. And today, when that dream comes true, Feel I feel humbled. I am truly grateful, especially our team owners, who found me capable enough for this role. With a great coaching staff and an abundance of experienced seniors around me, I can’t wait to give my very best for Delhi Capitals. ”

Shreyas Iyer said of the latest development, “When I sustained a shoulder injury and Delhi Capitals needed a leader for this edition of the IPL, I had no doubt that Rishabh would be the best man for the job. make it happen with our absolutely incredible team. I’m going to miss the team a lot and will be cheering them on all the time. ” Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting said: “The past two seasons under Shreyas’ leadership have been incredible, and the results speak for themselves. This is a great opportunity for the young Rishabh, who has made successful stints against Australia and England. “Giving the confidence needed to take on a new role that entails a lot more responsibility. The coaching group is excited to work with him and we can’t wait for the season to start.”

“I would like to wish Shreyas a speedy recovery,” DC chairman and co-owner Kiran Kumar Grandhi said in a press release. Under Shreyas’ captain, our team reached newer heights, and he will be missed greatly. In his absence, the franchise has collectively selected Rishabh to lead the team this year. Although it came under unfortunate circumstances, it is a great opportunity for him to continue to grow. I wish him all the best in his new role. ”

“There is no doubt that Shreyas Iyer’s leadership and at bat will be missed this year, and we hope to see him back on the field soon,” said co-owner Parth Jindal.

Delhi Capitals as a team plays a passionate and fearless brand of cricket, and Rishabh Pant embodies that best. The Delhi team has played an important role in his growth as a cricketer, just as he has played an equally important role in its growth. from the Delhi team. I wish Rishabh and the team the best of luck, he added.

Delhi Capitals finished second in the last edition of the IPL and lost to Mumbai Indians in the final.







