Sports
Eli Manning talks about BBQ and life after football
Two-time Super Bowl champion Eli Manning has not dropped his retirement.
The former New York Giants quarterback says he’s busier than ever coaching his kids’ sports teams, broadcasting with ESPN and working on his portfolio. From his home in New Jersey, Manning spoke to CNBC about life after football, the bitcoin craze, and his thoughts on the Giants’ off-season acquisitions.
“I find new ways to keep busy and keep learning a little bit more about different things that interest me,” Manning told CNBC.
One of those things is business. Manning announced on Tuesday that he has renewed his relationship with the leading e-commerce grill retailer BBQGuys to become a brand ambassador and launch a national marketing campaign. As part of the deal, the self-proclaimed grill master will serve as “Chief Commercial Makin ‘Guy” along with his father Archie. The former Giants star is part of one private equity group that bought BBQGuys last year.
“They’re about quality making, but also about the outdoors, being with family, being with friends and that’s what you know, I think it’s most important to me,” said the 40-year-old New Orleans resident. .
The record-breaking quarterback says he takes the time to figure out exactly what his future will look like, whether that’s in television, business or even a return to football (from the sidelines).
“I’ve had some talks with the Giants about possibly rejoining the organization to do different things,” Manning said.
Click on the video below for the full conversation:
