Preview: Tennis begins short season 2021





The Shippensburg University tennis team returns to the court after a shortened 2019-2020 season. Last spring, the tennis teams’ season was cut short due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. However, the team was still able to play in nine games of their 20-game schedule. They went scoreless in that range and finished 0-9. A big change for the team this year is the addition of freshman head coach Alison Feeney. Feeney was named the team’s head coach in August 2020. During the 2019-2020 season, she was the faculty athletic mentor (FAM). Feeney has been a professor of geography and earth sciences at SU for 23 years. In terms of tennis experience, Feeney has competed in multiple adult tennis competitions. She has a rating of 4.5 in the National Tennis Rating Program (NTRP), the rating system used by the United States Tennis Association (UTSA). Feeney also has experience with late season regional and district tournaments across multiple states. One player who must contribute to the success of the team is junior Jenna Sluymer. Sluymer joined the team during the shortened spring season 2020. In her first season on the team, Sluymer immediately emerged as one of the top players on the team. During the shortened season, Sluymer participated in three singles matches and four doubles matches. One such single match was against Immaculata University’s No. 2 competitor. Sluymer was also part of a double win against Winona State University’s No. 1 duo. Due to the pandemic, there are a handful of players who will be making their tennis debut this spring. One of those members is junior Sharon Matesun. Matesun joined the team in the spring of 2020, but saw no match action. Another player set to make her debut for the Raiders this spring is freshman Skylar Walder. Walder comes from a very successful high school tennis career. She was named to the Northwest Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC) First Team in her junior and senior years at Morris Knolls High School in Denville, New Jersey. She also contributed to a championship in her senior year as a team captain. The last player to look forward to the Raiders this season is sophomore Sahar Islam. Islam is entering her second year in the team. Islam participated in seven singles matches and seven doubles matches. She was part of the teams No. 2 doubles and was ranked as the 4th singles player. Raiders’ spring season has been compressed to teams in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC). The Raiders will face PSAC East enemies Kutztown University, West Chester University, Bloomsburg University, Shepherd University and Millersville University. The tennis team opened its season in Kutztown on Monday after the previously scheduled game was postponed on Wednesday due to predicted weather.







